Beata Nelson Surprised with Unshaved American Record (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

  1. Beata Nelson, Wisconsin, 1:49.10
  2. Quinn Carrozza, Texas, 1:53.64
  3. Daniela Georges, Arizona, 1:55.66

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson just continues to win this week. Tonight, she won the 200 back by over four seconds and setting a new personal best with a time of 1:49.10. That moves her ahead of Kentucky’s Asia Seidt for the fastest time this season.

Nelson’s teammates Katie Coughlin (1:55.88), Margaret Guanci (1:57.32), and Jess Unicomb(1:57.85), finished in 4th, 6th, and 8th, respectively.

Quinn Carrozza of Texas was the only woman besides Nelson under last year’s invite time of 1:53.64, touching in 1:53.30.  She was over three seconds ahead of the 3rd-place finisher, Daniela Georges of Arizona, who touched in 1:55.66.

Samantha Shelton of Harvard finished 5th in 1:57.23, and Texas’s Maxine Wolters took 8th in 1:58.87.

Longhorn Kendall Shields won the B-final with a time of 1:56.57, a NCAA ‘B’ cut the would’ve placed 5th in the A-final.

