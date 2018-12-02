Beata Nelson Surprised with Unshaved American Record (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.
TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE
- Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL
- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin, 1:49.10
- Quinn Carrozza, Texas, 1:53.64
- Daniela Georges, Arizona, 1:55.66
Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson just continues to win this week. Tonight, she won the 200 back by over four seconds and setting a new personal best with a time of 1:49.10. That moves her ahead of Kentucky’s Asia Seidt for the fastest time this season.
Nelson’s teammates Katie Coughlin (1:55.88), Margaret Guanci (1:57.32), and Jess Unicomb(1:57.85), finished in 4th, 6th, and 8th, respectively.
Quinn Carrozza of Texas was the only woman besides Nelson under last year’s invite time of 1:53.64, touching in 1:53.30. She was over three seconds ahead of the 3rd-place finisher, Daniela Georges of Arizona, who touched in 1:55.66.
Samantha Shelton of Harvard finished 5th in 1:57.23, and Texas’s Maxine Wolters took 8th in 1:58.87.
Longhorn Kendall Shields won the B-final with a time of 1:56.57, a NCAA ‘B’ cut the would’ve placed 5th in the A-final.
