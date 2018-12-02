Beata Nelson Surprised with Unshaved American Record (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson just continues to win this week. Tonight, she won the 200 back by over four seconds and setting a new personal best with a time of 1:49.10. That moves her ahead of Kentucky’s Asia Seidt for the fastest time this season.

Nelson’s teammates Katie Coughlin (1:55.88), Margaret Guanci (1:57.32), and Jess Unicomb(1:57.85), finished in 4th, 6th, and 8th, respectively.

Quinn Carrozza of Texas was the only woman besides Nelson under last year’s invite time of 1:53.64, touching in 1:53.30. She was over three seconds ahead of the 3rd-place finisher, Daniela Georges of Arizona, who touched in 1:55.66.

Samantha Shelton of Harvard finished 5th in 1:57.23, and Texas’s Maxine Wolters took 8th in 1:58.87.

Longhorn Kendall Shields won the B-final with a time of 1:56.57, a NCAA ‘B’ cut the would’ve placed 5th in the A-final.