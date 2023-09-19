Pepperdine Women’s Swim and Dive Releases 2023-24 Schedule

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MALIBU, Calif. – Following back-to-back Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference team championships, the Pepperdine women’s swim and dive program has announced its 2023-24 season schedule.

Pepperdine is transitioning into the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation this season and joins Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Hawai’i, Pacific, San Diego, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and Incarnate Word in the conference.

“We are excited for our schedule of meets as we move into the MPSF conference,” head coach Ellie Monobe said. “Our women are ready for the challenge and we look forward to seeing some tough opponents.”

The schedule is highlighted by five home dates, including the third annual Rodionoff Invitational on October 13-14.

Pepperdine will host San Diego State (October 5), Illinois (October 26) and Azusa Pacific (January 27) in dual meets. In road dual meets, the Waves will visit Fresno State (January 12-13) and San Diego State (January 19) . The Waves will also compete in the MPSF Open Water Champs (October 21), the Trojan Diving Invitational (November 17-19), the La Verne Invite (November 17-19), the Bruin Diving Invitational (January 12-14), the WCC Cup (January 19-20) and the UCSB Invite (February 2-3). Two triangulars are on the docket, a road double-dual meet on November 3rd against both Loyola Marymount and Azusa Pacific and a home double-dual meet on November 4th against UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego.

The peak of the swim season will be the MPSF Championships, with the dive championships on February 12-14 at Marguerite Aquatic Center in Mission Viejo, Calif., and the swim championships at the Human Performance Center in St. George, Utah, on February 21-24.