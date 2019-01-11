Penny Oleksiak Scratches 200 Fly; Will Focus on 50 Fly in Knoxville

Day 3 of the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville will see repeats of many of the big scratches from day 2, with Meet Mobile entries confirming that Leah Smith, Jacob Pebley, and Chuck Katis have all withdrawn from the meet.

Meanwhile, there were a few new absences from events on Friday morning. That includes Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who after finishing 3rd in the 100 fly (58.33) on Thursday has pulled out of the 200 fly. She didn’t swim the 200 fly at the 2016 Olympic Games, where she won 4 medals. After not swimming the race at all in 2017, she tiptoed back into it in 2018 with a pair of long course swims in prelims and finals at the Mel Zajac Invitatonal in June, where she swam 2:09.96 – her best time by four-and-a-half seconds.

Oleksiak’s only remaining entry in the meet is the 50 fly (which is also on Friday).

Other Noteworthy Friday Scratches: