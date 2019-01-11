Penny Oleksiak Scratches 200 Fly; Will Focus on 50 Fly in Knoxville

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 9-12, 2018
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN
- 50m (LCM) pool
Day 3 of the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville will see repeats of many of the big scratches from day 2, with Meet Mobile entries confirming that Leah Smith, Jacob Pebley, and Chuck Katis have all withdrawn from the meet.
Meanwhile, there were a few new absences from events on Friday morning. That includes Canadian Penny Oleksiak, who after finishing 3rd in the 100 fly (58.33) on Thursday has pulled out of the 200 fly. She didn’t swim the 200 fly at the 2016 Olympic Games, where she won 4 medals. After not swimming the race at all in 2017, she tiptoed back into it in 2018 with a pair of long course swims in prelims and finals at the Mel Zajac Invitatonal in June, where she swam 2:09.96 – her best time by four-and-a-half seconds.
Oleksiak’s only remaining entry in the meet is the 50 fly (which is also on Friday).
Other Noteworthy Friday Scratches:
- Charlotte Hook, a 14-year old from the TAC Titans, has scratched out of the 200 fly and the rest of the meet. She was to be the 5th seed (4th without Leah Smith).
- US National Teamer Madison Kennedy was due to swim her first race, the 100 free, on Friday, but has instead scratched the meet.
- David Curtiss has scratched out of the 50 free, where he was seeded 9th. The 16-year old was due to be one of just 3 junior-aged swimmers seeded in the top 20 of the race. He’s out of the meet.
- Mexican Record holder Esther Gonzalez, who represents the Aggie Swim Club out of College Station, Texas, has scratched the 200 breast after declaring false starts in all 3 of her races on Thursday. She still has an entry in the 200 IM left, but her absence from the meet so far does not bode well for that entry.
- Another TAC 14-year old, Claire Curzan, has scratched the 50 fly and is out of the meet. Curzan is a National Age Group Record breaker.
