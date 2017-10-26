Park Tae Hwan Takes 5 Gold, An Se Hyeon Flies At Korean Festival

THE 98TH NATIONAL SPORTS FESTIVAL OF KOREA

Saturday, October 21st – Thursday, October 26th

Cheongju Indoor Swimming Pool, Chungbuk

LCM

Recap #1

Results (Korean)

The 98th National Sports Festival of Korea wrapped up tonight, with Olympian Park Tae Hwan taking home a haul of 5 gold medals. In addition to the men’s 4x200m freestyle and individual 200m freestyle event we reported in our first-half recap, Park also took on the individual 400m freestyle, as well as the 4x100m free and 4x100m medley relays.

In the 400m free, Park clocked a solid mark of 3:50.89 for the win by almost 3 seconds, although what he produced in Chungbuk was well off the 3:44.30 he notched for 4th place in Budapest this past summer. Park will return to training in Australia, where he’s been under the guidance of Warringah’s Tim Lane.

Two meet records fell on the women’s side during the last half of the meet, courtesy of Kim Seo-young and An Se Hyeon. The former crushed a new 200m IM competition standard, clocking a winning time of 2:10.17 to take gold by over 4 seconds.

For An Sehyeon, the World Championships finalist wreaked havoc in her pet event, the women’s 100m butterfly. She fired off a big time of 57.86 to top the podium in a new meet record, the only mark of the field under 58 seconds.

An made the finals of both the 100m and 200m butterfly races in Budapest, with her 4th place finish in the latter representing the best result ever by a South Korean woman at a major international competition. She holds 3 national records across the fly events.