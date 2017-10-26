Watch King Kyle Chalmers’ 100 Free Racing Return At Aussie SC C’ships

2017 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Making his return to elite competition, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers hit his home pool tonight during day 1 finals of the 2017 Australian Short Course Championships. The 19-year-old led a trio of Marion Swim teammates who finished atop the podium in the 100m freestyle event, clocking a winning time of 47.72.

Although his national title tonight came well-off his personal best of 46.12, Chalmers no doubt is pumped to be back racing since undergoing heart surgery to address his SVT issue. That procedure rendered him out of the World Championships, but hungry to return to form, gunning for a chance to represent Australia once again, first at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, then onward to Tokyo.

