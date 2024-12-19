Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paris 2024 Announces $28 Million Surplus

Comments: 10
by Will Baxley 10

December 19th, 2024 News

The Paris 2024 Board of Directors announced the final budget for the 2024 Olympic Games, which resulted in a €26.8 million ($28.1 million USD) surplus.

Although it exceeded expenditure expectations, which the board attributes to inflation and increased security measures, it also exceeded revenue expectations. The committee cites the record 12.1 million tickets sold and hospitality as the primary reasons for surpassing revenue expectations.

Expenditures totaled €4.48 billion while revenue was €4.53 billion. The surplus will be paid back to sports organizations. This expenditure number is lower than the last couple of Summer Olympic cycles. One possible explanation is Paris’ utilization of existing infrastructure. The only new permanent venue constructed for the Games was the Olympic Aquatic Center which hosted diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics reported a balanced budget, while the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro experienced a $2 billion deficit.

The full report from the Board Meeting, which highlights figures on sustainability, viewership, and economic impact, can be found here.

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Boknows34
4 minutes ago

Paris was a big disappointment.

0
0
Reply
Postgrad Swimmer
1 hour ago

Let’s pay 80% of the surplus to the medalists

4
-2
Reply
Piano backstroker
1 hour ago

Clean Seine River budget: $2B
Actual spending for a dirty river and making athletes sick: $1.97B

Wow, congrats everyone. We saved $28M. Outstanding!!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Piano backstroker
3
-1
Reply
Aquatic Ursine
Reply to  Piano backstroker
54 minutes ago

comment image

$ 📈

0
-1
Reply
Seth
1 hour ago

I wonder what the Olympic committee considered building stadiums and all costs to the city in the budget. Because I heard many cities lose money by hosting the Olympics due to overhead.

0
-1
Reply
BR32
1 hour ago

Builds garbage pool way too shallow anyways

6
-2
Reply
Kawaik25ean
Reply to  BR32
1 hour ago

No
too shallow or not, we had some great performances anyways.

Marchand, Mcintosh, Pan, Finke …

Might have be better but how will we know?

2
-5
Reply
Hank
Reply to  Kawaik25ean
56 minutes ago

Look at what happened in Budapest

3
0
Reply
Kawaik25ean
Reply to  Hank
19 minutes ago

Yes but only due to the pool.

I highly doubt!

Food, accomodation, facilities are important too and Paris hasn’t been good in these.

0
0
Reply
FKA an anti-fan club
1 hour ago

*puts the athletes up in cardboard boxes and serves them maggot-infested fish* “Hey guys look we’re under budget!”

12
-2
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!