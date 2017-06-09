Paralympic Champions Elliott, Thomas Kane Reclassified in Indy

Australian Paralympic champions Maddison Elliott and Tiffany Thomas Kane have both been reclassified after this week’s classification reviews in Indianapolis. The final step of cementing their new classifications will be a race observation during this weekend’s World Para Swimming World Series meet. Officials choose from the events that the swimmer was already entered in on the first day, and make final observations in a racing environment to validate the controlled testing done earlier in the week.

The 18-year old Elliott, who was a late addition to this week’s classification docket, has won 9 Paralympic medals, including 4 golds, while compete in the S8 classification, but with the release of Friday morning’s meet program, she is now listed as swimming in the S9 and SB9 classes in her first two events, the 400 free and 100 breaststroke. Elliott has bench and water tested as an S9 before, however, and still wound up in class S8, so the results of her race observation will be crucial.

Likewise, Tiffany Thomas Kane, who made shockwaves in 2015 when she broke the SB6 World Record in the 100 breaststroke at just 13 years old, has been reclassified in the SB7 category for her first event, that same 100 breaststroke. Thomas Kane, who is still only 15 years old, is of short stature, which usually means athletes are classified in the S6 or S7 categories based on height.

American Leanne Smith, one of the more controversial classifications of 2017 so far, is back to the SB3 class. She swam as an S3 at the World Series stop in Copenhagen and broke the World Record in the 50 fly by 3 seconds. She was then moved to the S4 classification in finals and dropped another 4 seconds to break that World Record by almost 3 seconds as well. She set an American Record in prelims of the S3 100 free by 41 seconds in that meet as well.

Her only day 1 event is the 50 breaststroke, so we don’t know where her freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly classification will land, but her previous breaststroke classification was SB4, and she’s competing on Friday as an SB3.

Other results, based on Friday morning’s programs, from this week’s classifications: