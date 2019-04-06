Panziera Goes Sub-2:06 In 200 Back, 5th Fastest Performer Ever

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Be sure to check out our SwimSwam Italia Channel for more in-depth and on-site coverage.

Margherita Panziera continues to race with furious purpose, notching her 2nd Italian Record at these National Championships in Riccione. After already nailing the 100m NR with the 58.92 she led-off with on her squad’s medley relay to become the first Italian female ever under 59 in that event, the 24-year-old produced a big-time 2:05.72 tonight in the 200m back.

Panziera opened in 1:01.58 to crush the field from the get-go, closing in 1:04.14 to clinch the gold in 2:05.72. That obliterated the World Championships qualification time of 2:08.90, as well as the field, whose next closest competitor was Erika Francesca Gaetani‘s 2:12.86.

The previous Italian Record was set by Panziera last summer at the European Championships. There in Glasgow, the speedy swimmer clocked 2:06.18 for the gold, so tonight’s mark is monumental for the swimmer as she dipped under the 2:06 barrier for the first time ever.

Her time would have taken gold at the 2016 Olympic Games (!)

With her monster effort, Panziera now takes over as the world’s #1 swimmer this season.

On the all-time list, per USA Swimming, Panziera has now become the 5th fastest performer ever in the event, kicking Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu off the list.