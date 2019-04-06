Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Panziera Goes Sub-2:06 In 200 Back, 5th Fastest Performer Ever

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Margherita Panziera continues to race with furious purpose, notching her 2nd Italian Record at these National Championships in Riccione. After already nailing the 100m NR with the 58.92 she led-off with on her squad’s medley relay to become the first Italian female ever under 59 in that event, the 24-year-old produced a big-time 2:05.72 tonight in the 200m back.

Panziera opened in 1:01.58 to crush the field from the get-go, closing in 1:04.14 to clinch the gold in 2:05.72. That obliterated the World Championships qualification time of 2:08.90, as well as the field, whose next closest competitor was Erika Francesca Gaetani‘s 2:12.86.

The previous Italian Record was set by Panziera last summer at the European Championships. There in Glasgow, the speedy swimmer clocked 2:06.18 for the gold, so tonight’s mark is monumental for the swimmer as she dipped under the 2:06 barrier for the first time ever.

Her time would have taken gold at the 2016 Olympic Games (!)

With her monster effort, Panziera now takes over as the world’s #1 swimmer this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/05
2.05.94
2Taylor
RUCK		CAN2.06.7004/05
3Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA2.07.1203/17
4Regan
Smith		USA 2.07.5301/12
5Kathleen
BAKER		USA2.08.0803/08
View Top 26»

On the all-time list, per USA Swimming, Panziera has now become the 5th fastest performer ever in the event, kicking Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu off the list.

#1 – 2:04.06 Missy Franklin USA 2012 Olympic Games 7/28/2012 London
#2 – 2:04.81 Kirsty Coventry ZIM 2009 World Champs 8/1/2009 Rome
#3 – 2:04.94 Anastasia Fesikova RUS 2009 World Champs 8/1/2009 Rome
#4 – 2:05.68 Emily Seebohm AUS 7/29/2017 Budapest
#5 – 2:05.72 Margherita Panziera

Jorge

Congrats!

43 minutes ago
Ragnar

Makes me wonder which of Missy’s or Piersols 200 back record is more attainable looking towards 2020. Both were near perfect swims, and I’ll always wonder what Piersol would’ve gone in 2009 100 back if he didn’t miss finals with that bad flip turn, 51.5?

30 minutes ago

