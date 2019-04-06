Increased Focus On 200 Back Leads Masse To Success

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

2016 was the breakout year for Kylie Masse. She made the Olympic team and broke the Canadian Record in the 100 back at the Trials, and then followed up with a bronze medal in Rio.

But while she found great success over the 100, she placed fourth in the Trials in the 200. After that, she started putting more of an emphasis on training for the longer event.

“I definitely started training 200 more over the last (few years). I didn’t make the 200 for the Canadian team (in 2016), so it’s pretty recent to have been training for the 200,” she said after setting a new Canadian Record in 2:05.94 at the Canadian World Trials in Toronto.

“Training more for the 200 can only help my 100, and that’s kind of what I’ve seen.”

“I think for the 200 too it’s kind of playing around with your strengths and where in the race you kind of make your move,” she said. “Playing around with that throughout the opportunities I’ve had to race the 200, and just really putting it all together.”

The 23-year-old did employ a different strategy in this race than she has in the past, putting an increased emphasis on the last 50 (splitting 31.64). She now has gone 2:05.9 on three separate occasions, also doing so at the 2017 World Championships (2:05.97, the old Canadian Record) and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (2:05.98). In those two swims, she was particularly faster on the second 50 and slower (32.62 and 32.59 respectively) coming home.

Check out the full splits below (as seen in the record article):

MASSE, 2017 WORLDS MASSE, 2018 CG MASSE, 2019 TRIALS 29.55 29.66 29.89 1:00.92 (31.37) 1:01.39 (31.73) 1:02.20 (32.31) 1:33.35 (32.43) 1:33.39 (32.00) 1:34.30 (32.10) 2:05.97 (32.62) 2:05.98 (32.59) 2:05.94 (31.64)

She now ranks first in the world for the 2018-19 season, and runner-up in the race Taylor Ruck (2:06.70) sits second. The Windsor native also finished the 2017-18 season as the #1 ranked swimmer in the world.