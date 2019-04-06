Italian 14-Year-Old Benedetta Pilato Qualifies For Worlds In 50 Breast

2019 ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 50m Breast

time limit 30.6

Two women notched World Championships qualifying times in the women’s 50m breast final tonight, led by Martina Carraro. The 25-year-old national record holder in the 100m distance clocked 30.56 to top the podium on this final night of competition in Riccione, while also clearing the 30.6 minimum time standard for Gwangju this summer.

Runner-up Benedetta Pilato was also hit the QT, matching the 30.6 mark in 30.61 for a new Italian Junior Record. At just 14, Pilato had already earned the Junior Record with the 31.02 she threw down in February, but the teen took things to new territory by dipping under the 1-second threshold.

Arianna Castiglioni rounded out the top 3 tonight in 31.05.

Carraro is now queen of the season’s world rankings, while Pilato sits as #2 in the world.