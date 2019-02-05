Olympian Jessica Hardy Meichtry Joins BSN SPORTS as Brand Ambassador

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced that that Jessica Hardy Meichtry, Olympic swimmer and 12-time World-Record holder, has joined the company as a Brand Ambassador for the Swim Division to enhance customer, vendor and other relationships and expand the company’s footprint in the fast-growing swim market.

Ben Connery, BSN SPORTS VP of Category Management and Youth Sales, responsible for growing sports-specific and youth market sales, commented, “Jessica’s accomplishments in the pool are astounding – a two-time National High School Swimmer of the Year, a four-time NCAA Champion, close to 30 international medals including a Bronze and Gold Medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. She has done everything you can do in a swimming pool and we are thrilled to have her join our BSN family. She will play a major role as we continue to grow our footprint in the Swim space.”

Mr. Connery added, “Jessica is also high-energy and passionate about the sport – attributes she will harness to help lead the charge to create a series of Free Coaching Clinics around the country that really speak to our brand purpose – to help coaches save more time off the field, deck, or court, so they can impact more athletes’ lives. She will play a pivotal role in our Swim Division, and will also serve as a tremendous asset to BSN SPORTS’ aspirational Women’s Sports initiatives.”

“I am thrilled to join the BSN SPORTS team as we grow our swim category,” Mrs. Meichtry added. “I am inspired by the core mission of helping coaches spend more time with their athletes and less time worrying about logistics, and BSN SPORTS provides the ideal platform for me to inspire a new generation of swimmers, encourage the benefits of physical activity, and help as many people as possible.”

For more information or to schedule a clinic/order swim gear, please contact Jessica Hardy: [email protected] or 877-217-9027.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

Courtesy: BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.