Ohio State Swim & Dive Releases 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: OSU Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs have released their schedules for the 2024-25 season.

The Buckeyes will host their annual Scarlet v. Gray intrasquad meet on Friday, Oct. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

Ohio State officially kicks off the season on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1:00 p.m. The men will take on Kentucky and the women will face Kentucky and Akron.

The Buckeyes host a dual meet against Denison on Friday, Oct. 25 at 5:00 p.m.

The annual alumni meet will take place at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m.

The Buckeyes head to Virginia Tech for a two-day dual meet Nov. 1-2. Action will start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

On Friday, Nov. 8, Ohio State returns to Columbus to host the Penn State Nittany Lions and to celebrate Senior Day.

The Ohio State Fall Invitational will take place Nov. 21-23. In addition to the Buckeyes, Indiana, Yale, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Louisville, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA will be competing.

The Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor to take on rival Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon and then head to South Bend, Ind. for the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, Jan. 24-25.

Ohio State continues its road swing with a dual meet at Pitt at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1.

The Buckeyes close out the regular season hosting the Ohio State Winter Invitational Feb. 14-16.

The women’s Big Ten Championships will take place Feb. 19-22 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, and the men will travel to Minneapolis for their conference championships Feb. 26-March 1.

The women’s last chance meet will be on March 2 and the men will have a final chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships on March 9.

NCAA Zone Diving will be held in Columbus at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion March 12-15.

A contingent of Buckeyes will compete at the CSCAA National Invitational in Ocala, Fla. March 13-15.

The season culminates with the NCAA Championships. The women will compete March 19-22 and the men will compete March 26-29. Both will be held in Federal Way, Wash.