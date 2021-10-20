Nyls Korstanje, Gretchen Walsh Headline ACC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – NC State’s Nyls Korstanje has been named ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and Florida State’s Joshua Davidson has been selected as the Diver of the Week. On the women’s side, Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh has been named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Notre Dame’s Kelly Straub has been selected as the Diver of the Week.

Korstanje won eight events for NC State in wins over No. 21 North Carolina (169.5-131.5) and No. 17 Tennessee (205-95) last week. The junior from Nijmegen, Netherlands, posted NCAA provisional times in the 50 freestyle in both contests, clocking a 19.73 against UNC and a 19.66 against Tennessee. Korstanje also recorded an NCAA provisional time in the 100 butterfly against Tennessee (46.41), and teamed with Giovanni Izzo, Rafal Kuso and Aiden Hayes for another NCAA provisional time in the 200 medley relay (1:26.92).

A freshman from Nashville, Tennessee, Walsh helped the reigning national champion Cavaliers to a 141-121 win over No. 4 Cal. The rookie swimmer won all four of her events and posted NCAA provisional times in the 100 free (48.02) and 100 backstroke (51.15). Walsh was also part of the 200 free and 200 medley relay times that clocked NCAA automatic times at the meet. Gretchen Walsh teamed up with Alexis Wenger, her sister Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass in the 200 medley relay for a time of 1:34.65. The 200 free relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Douglass recorded a time of 1:27.82.

Hailing from Tomball, Texas, Davidson helped Florida State defeat Auburn, 153-147. The Seminole diver swept the springboard events, scoring a 355.05 in the 1-meter event and a 371.07 in the 3-meter competition.

Straub won both springboard contests as Notre Dame defeated Pitt (271-82) and Cleveland State (300-52) last weekend. The graduate student from Omaha, Nebraska, posted a score of 325.55 in the 1-meter event and a score of 347.35 on the 3-meter board.

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 12 – Daniel Sos, Gr., Louisville

Oct. 19 – Nyls Korstanje, Jr., NC State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 12 – Jesco Helling, So., Florida State

Oct. 19 – Joshua Davidson, Sr., Florida State

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 12 – Arina Openysheva, Gr., Louisville

Oct. 19 – Gretchen Walsh, Fr., Virginia