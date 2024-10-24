Nyls Korstanje Breaks Dutch 100 Fly Record For Second Time On World Cup Circuit (48.99)

2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Incheon

Friday, October 24th – Sunday, October 26th

Shanghai, China

Prelims at 9:30am local (8:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

On the first night of finals in Incheon, Nyls Korstanje took down the men’s Dutch record in the 100 butterfly for the second time on the 2024 Swimming World Cup series. In the final, the 25-year-old got under the 49-second barrier for the first time in his career, swimming 48.99 to finish second behind European record holder Noe Ponti.

The swim is a .25 second improvement from the 49.24 record he swam in Shanghai last week. He now jumps into the all-time top 10 in eighth ahead of Ilya Kharun as he’s the eighth man to break 49 seconds. Before this World Cup, Korstanje held the Dutch record at 49.49 from a July 2022 swim.

Top 10 All-Time 100 Butterly (SCM)

Caeleb Dressel, United States — 47.78 (2020) Chad le Clos, South Africa — 48.80 (2016) Noe Ponti, Switzerland — 48.40 (2024) Tom Shields, United States — 48.47 (2020) Evgenii Korotyshkin, Russia — 48.48 (2009) Matteo Rivolta, Italy — 48.64 (2021) Maxime Grousset, France — 48.94 (2023) Nyls Korstanje, Netherlands — 48.99 (2024) Ilya Kharun, Canada — 49.03 (2022) Marius Kusch, Germany — 49.06 (2019)

Per USA Swimming

Korstanje used a different strategy in Incheon than he did in Shanghai. He typically likes to be out fast in both long-course and short-course—that was the strategy that he took in Shanghai, where he opened in 22.80 and led the race through the first 50 meters before Ponti took over on the back half.

Tonight though, he split 23.05 on the first 50 meters and was hanging in fifth at the halfway point. He exploded on the back half of the race, splitting 25.83 to pull himself through the field. He was the fastest in the field on both the third and fourth 25s, splitting 12.72/13.22, nearly tracking down Ponti.

Korstanje did the 100 butterfly/50 freestyle double again this session. He finished seventh in the 50 freestyle with a 21.28, seven-hundredths off the lifetime best of 21.21 he posted in Shanghai.