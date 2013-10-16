North Texas Goes to Central Texas: Ringgold Verbally Commits to Longhorns

Brett Ringgold has verbally committed to the University of Texas. He’s the top Lone Star State swimmer off the board so far (his teammate Jonathan Roberts is still thinking), and he’s staying in-state as well.

Ringgold is a great 50-200 freestyler, which is precisely where Texas needs to rebuild their depth after big graduations. In yards, Ringgold has been 19.73, 43.44, and 1:38.22 in the freestyle races. He’s also a decent backstroker (50.21), breaststroker (56.81), and a very good butterflier (48.41).

Training under Eddie Reese at Texas, with those components in play, he’ll surely make improvements on his IM’s, where in yards he has been 1:50.0 and 3:56.2.

Ringgold is a member of the Junior National Team in the 50 free (22.97 in long course) and 100 free (50.21 in long course) as well.

In yards, Ringgold is the second-fastest 50 and 100 freestyler in the class, behind only the still-uncommitted Caeleb Dressel from Florida.

Ringgold swims for the North Texas Nadadores; he would be zoned to swim for Keller ISD but he is home schooled.

Historically, Eddie Reese and the Longhorns have dominated the state’s recruiting. In last year’s class (this year’s freshmen) however, neither Texas nor Texas A&M (the state’s two major men’s programs) did so, as most of the state’s top talent looked outside of its borders.