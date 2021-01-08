North Carolina Swim Coach Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

27-year old North Carolina swimming coach Aaron Philip Key was arrested this week on multiple sexual assault charges, according to the High Point, North Carolina Police Department.

On November 2, 2020, a juvenile victim reported to police that they were sexually assaulted across multiple years by their swim coach. After investigation, High Point Police say probable cause was developed to charge Key, of Raleigh, with 12 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

On January 5, 2021, Key was arrested after turning himself in to police. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail and received a $250,000 secured bond.

A Linkedin page for an Aaron Key in Greenville, North Carolina with a photo that matches the police report lists among his jobs as the head coach of a swim team based at the High Point Elks Lodge. A newsletter sent out by the High Point Elks Lodge in the summer of 2016 indicated that Key was leaving the club after “17 great years with the team” as a swimmer and coach.

SwimSwam was unable to find any more recent coaching history for Key, and USA Swimming says that he was last a member in 2010.