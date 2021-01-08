Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

North Carolina Swim Coach Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Braden Keith
January 08th, 2021 Club, News

27-year old North Carolina swimming coach Aaron Philip Key was arrested this week on multiple sexual assault charges, according to the High Point, North Carolina Police Department.

On November 2, 2020, a juvenile victim reported to police that they were sexually assaulted across multiple years by their swim coach. After investigation, High Point Police say probable cause was developed to charge Key, of Raleigh, with 12 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

On January 5, 2021, Key was arrested after turning himself in to police. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail and received a $250,000 secured bond.

A Linkedin page for an Aaron Key in Greenville, North Carolina with a photo that matches the police report lists among his jobs as the head coach of a swim team based at the High Point Elks Lodge. A newsletter sent out by the High Point Elks Lodge in the summer of 2016 indicated that Key was leaving the club after “17 great years with the team” as a swimmer and coach.

SwimSwam was unable to find any more recent coaching history for Key, and USA Swimming says that he was last a member in 2010.

Lpman
2 hours ago

You dun messed up A-Aron!

Tomek
1 hour ago

I do know I nitpick but “juvenile victim” is singular and then sentence switches to plural “they were sexually assaulted”.

Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Tomek
1 hour ago

“They” is an accepted singular pronoun to describe an individual of unknown gender or an individual who does not identify as either a “he” or a “she,” specifically. In 2017, the Associated Press even embraced it via their Stylebook.

It’s another wrinkle in an English language that is already full of them.

Oldmanswimmer
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 hour ago

You tell ’em Braden!

Ferb
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 hour ago

I learned that from G Ryan.

Hswimmer
Reply to  Braden Keith
30 minutes ago

“They” sounds like more than one person to me.

