SwimSwam Pulse: 58% Think Sun Yang Will Be Banned Before 2021 Olympics

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether they thought Sun Yang would be allowed to swim at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021:

RESULTS

Question: Will Sun Yang swim at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021?

No, he’ll be banned by CAS – 58.1%

Yes, his case won’t be settled by Tokyo – 29.7%

Yes, he’ll be cleared by CAS – 12.1%

More than half of voters said they expect Chinese distance swimmer Sun Yang to be banned in time to keep him out of the Tokyo Olympics this year.

58.1% said Sun would be banned (for a second time) by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, or CAS. Sun was involved in an altercation at an out-of-competition doping test in the fall of 2018. In that incident, Sun challenged the credentials of doping control agents, and the night ended as one of Sun’s guards smashed a vial of Sun’s blood, claiming it had been drawn without authorization.

That’s where the story takes a turn into an alphabet soup of winding legal challenges.

FINA originally tried to ban Sun, but an independent doping panel cleared him. WADA appealed that ban to CAS. A CAS panel handed Sun an 8-year ban, though that fully public hearing was marred by frequent translation issues between Sun’s Chinese-speaking witnesses and the English-speaking panel. Sun appealed the decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, which upheld one of his challenges, sending the case back to a different CAS panel after the chair of the original panel published racist tweets critical of China on social media.

FINA= the world’s governing body for swimming

WADA = World Anti-Doping Agency, a world-level organization governing anti-doping rules and testing

CAS = Court of Arbitration for Sport, a body that hears and resolves sport-related disputes

29.7% thought Sun would be allowed to compete in Tokyo this year, but only because the CAS panel wouldn’t be able to re-hear his case and come to a decision by the summer. Originally, Sun’s case had a lengthy timeline. The scuffle at the doping test took place in the fall of 2018. The altercation wasn’t publicly revealed until January of 2019. WADA announced in March that it was appealing the FINA panel, and it took eight more months before CAS could hear the dispute, in November of 2019.

With the Olympics bearing down, though, the timeline might be sped up this time around to avoid the potential re-distributing of medals if Sun is banned after the Olympics.

Just 12.1% of voters thought Sun would be cleared outright by the Olympics slated for this coming July.

