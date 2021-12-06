North Carolina D1 State Champ Sarah Fleury Commits to Liberty

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Fleury, a senior at Metrolina Christian Academy in North Carolina, has verbally committed to Liberty University.

“I couldn’t be more excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Liberty University!! I am so thankful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, and coaches. Super excited to see what the future holds at Liberty. Go Flames!!!”

Fleury won the 50 and 100 free at the 2021 NCISAA Division I State Championships. The year before, she placed second in the 50 free and swam a different second event — the 100 fly, in which she finished sixth.

She also swims for Life Time NC Swim. At the 2021 NCS LC Senior Championships in July, she placed thirteenth in the 50-meter free and sixteenth in the 100-meter free. She has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 50 free.

Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 23.84

100 freestyle: 52.51

200 freestyle: 1:58.47

100 butterfly: 59.05

Liberty University is a Division I school and member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association. At the 2021 CCSA women’s championships, Liberty tied with Florida Gulf Coast University for first place. If Fleury had swum at that meet, she would’ve made the B final in the 50 free and the C final in the 100 free.

Fleury will have the opportunity to train with current sophomores Raea Farquharson and Hannah Huenefeld, who both swam faster times than Fleury’s best last year at CCSA championships in the 50 free.

Fleury joins versatile freestyler Annalia Jansons, as well as distance swimmers Eden Troxell and Isabelle Gomez in the class of 2022. Other 2022 Liberty commits are Ella Kahn, Malia Francis, and Kaycee Cannings.

