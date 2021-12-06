Butterflier and Freestyler Jenna Currier Commits to South Dakota State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jenna Currier, a senior at Denison Community High School, has verbally committed to South Dakota State University.

“I chose SDSU because the team atmosphere was welcoming and fun. As soon I stepped foot on the campus, it felt like home. The coaches were very knowledgeable and the team had a fun, but competitive vibe to it. I am super excited to join the Jackrabbit family!! Go Jacks!!!”

Currier also swims for the Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club. At the IASI 13-14 Senior Long Course Championships, she placed eighth in the 100-meter freestyle, ninth in the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly, and tenth in the 100-meter butterfly.

Currier has a Futures cut in the 100 butterfly. Her best short course yards times are:

50 freestyle: 24.12

100 freestyle: 53.47

200 freestyle: 1:57.43

100 backstroke: 59.09

100 butterfly: 56.95

South Dakota State University is a member of the Summit League. At the 2021 Summit League women’s championships, SDSU placed second out of five teams. If she had swum her best times at the meet. Currier also would’ve made the A final at that meet in the 100 butterfly, faster than any other SDSU swimmer in that event. Currier would’ve made the B final in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle, as well as the 100 backstroke.

If Currier had competed last season and matched her best times, she would’ve been the fastest performer in the 100 butterfly in the program. She would’ve placed well in her other top events, too — she would have been the third-fastest 50 freestyler, and the fourth-fastest performer in the 100 and 200 freestyle, as well as the 100 backstroke.

Once she arrives, Currier will have the opportunity to train with some of the swimmers who are currently faster than her — Emma Walz, who will be a junior and specializes in free and back, and Elisabeth Timmer and Grace Witherspoon, who will be seniors and who specialize in free, breast, and IM.

Currier will join the team in the fall of 2022.

