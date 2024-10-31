Noe Ponti Breaks Swedish Record in 100 IM for the 9th Time Since December 2023

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31 – Saturday, November 2

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Noe Ponti broke the Swedish record in the 100 IM for the 9th time since December 2023. He put out a 50.39 at the World Cup in Singapore, cutting down his previous record of 50.66.

Simon Sjödin first set the record of 52.51 at the World Championships in 2012. It held up for 11 years before Ponti took ownership of the title.

Ponti went out fast in his prelims swim, racing in at 52.41. His time seeded him 1st ahead of Leon Marchand and Jihun Kim. Ponti shaved off 2.02 seconds between prelims and finals, breaking the Swiss record once more.

Ponti and Marchand raced back and forth for victory, with Ponti taking the lead out of the gate in the 25m fly. Marchand fell third to Thomas Ceccon, before gaining speed in the 25m back. Marchand’s 50m split was 22.74, followed by Ceccon at 22.78 and Ponti at 23.10. Ponti’s breaststroke leg kicked him into 2nd, 0.78 seconds behind Marchand at the turn. Ponti’s 25m free sprint was the quickest among the men in the race, however he couldn’t quite close the gap between him and Marchand, landing him in 2nd.

Split comparisons between Ponti and Marchand

Marchand Ponti 10.36 10.32 22.74 (12.38) 23.10 (12.78) 37.38 (14.64) 38.16 (15.06) 49.92 (12.54) 50.39 (12.23)

Ponti became the first person to break a world record at this year’s World Cup, taking down the 50 fly record. He became the first Swiss swimmer to own a world record in almost 40 years.

He’s searching for a crown in the 50 and 100 butterfly at the World Cup. He took home 1st in the 50 fly at the recent World Cup in Shanghai, swimming a new personal best of 21.68 and outtouching runner-up Nyls Korstanje. He once again beat out Korstanje in the 50 fly at the World Cup in Incheon by a .23 lead.

Korstanje chased Ponti in the 100 fly at the World Cup in Shanghai and Incheon as well, as Ponti pulled ahead in both races. If Ponti can successfully keep his lead from the Dutch swimmer, he may successfully pull off the triple crown.