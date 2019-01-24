No Changes at the Top of Colorado High School Girls Rankings

There’s only two weeks to go until the 2019 Colorado Girls High School Championships, and the teams at the top of the rankings remain the same for the 4th-straight round of rankings.
There continues to be more separation at the 3A level, as Pueblo County has two relays and two individuals at the top of the rankings, pushing them to a 60 point lead over Evergreen. Kent Denver now sits 21 points behind Evergreen.
Conversely, things have narrowed considerably in 4A. Rampart sits just above Cheyenne Mountain, 359 to 344. It’s looking to be another tight battle for 3rd, with Niwot projected to score 256 currently and Mullen projected at 254.
Fairview High School has had a solid lead all season at the 5A level, and is currently projected to score 483 points, despite not having any individual topping the rankings. Still, they have two leading relays and plenty of depth, giving them a 115 point lead over Cherry Creek. Fossil Ridge
Notes from Rob Nasser, curator of the rankings:
- A team scores points just like a championship meet by placing an athlete or relay in the top 20 and points are awarded in that fashion.
- Adjustments have been made that account for athletes ranked in more than 2 individual events so that the scores are not skewed from one athlete/school.
- The main reason for this is to hopefully generate more publicity for all of the kids who have worked so hard for it and swimming and diving in general.
- This is geared more for prediction of how the state championship meets will turn out, rather than how a dual meet against two teams will fare.
- Times/scores have been pulled in only from data submitted to MaxPreps. If you do not see times in there that should be, then you most likely did not submit them. This should help to motivate people/coaches to submit them in a timely manner. (Hint: Submit your meets to MaxPreps ASAP)
- An exhaustive listing of all submitted times is located at MaxPreps.com.
- If there is a media outlet that you would like me to include when I send these out, please let me know and I will add them in.
