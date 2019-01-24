No Changes at the Top of Colorado High School Girls Rankings

There’s only two weeks to go until the 2019 Colorado Girls High School Championships, and the teams at the top of the rankings remain the same for the 4th-straight round of rankings.

There continues to be more separation at the 3A level, as Pueblo County has two relays and two individuals at the top of the rankings, pushing them to a 60 point lead over Evergreen. Kent Denver now sits 21 points behind Evergreen.

Conversely, things have narrowed considerably in 4A. Rampart sits just above Cheyenne Mountain, 359 to 344. It’s looking to be another tight battle for 3rd, with Niwot projected to score 256 currently and Mullen projected at 254.

Fairview High School has had a solid lead all season at the 5A level, and is currently projected to score 483 points, despite not having any individual topping the rankings. Still, they have two leading relays and plenty of depth, giving them a 115 point lead over Cherry Creek. Fossil Ridge

Notes from Rob Nasser, curator of the rankings: