Second Rankings of 2018-2019 Colorado HS Girls Season Released

There are no big shakeups in the second round of the Colorado High School Girls rankings for the 2018-2019 season, as all three teams that topped the rankings in December maintain their leads in the first rankings of the new calendar year.
In Class 3A, Pueblo County has increased its lead over Kent Denver from 12 points as of last month’s rankings to 21 points in the latest rankings, 314 to 293. But Evergreen is only 8 points behind Kent Denver, setting up what should be a great championship meet.
Rampart High School holds its position atop the 4A standings and has increased its lead over 2nd-ranked Cheyenne Mountain, with now 52 projected points separating the two schools after only a 32 point gap in December. Mullen High School and Highlands Ranch maintain their 3rd and 4th place rankings, with only 8 points separating them at the moment.
At the Class 5A level, Fairview High School continues the trend of the top-ranked school from December not only maintaining its position, but extending its projected point lead. Fairview had a 74 point lead over Cherry Creek last month (474-400), but that lead has almost doubled over the past month, with Fairview now projected at 513 points, to Cherry Creek’s 366, a margin of 147 points. It’s all about depth for Fairview, as they don’t have a single swimmer holding an individual #1 spot (although they do have two top-ranked relays).
Notes from Rob Nasser, curator of the rankings:
- A team scores points just like a championship meet by placing an athlete or relay in the top 20 and points are awarded in that fashion.
- Adjustments have been made that account for athletes ranked in more than 2 individual events so that the scores are not skewed from one athlete/school.
- The main reason for this is to hopefully generate more publicity for all of the kids who have worked so hard for it and swimming and diving in general.
- This is geared more for prediction of how the state championship meets will turn out, rather than how a dual meet against two teams will fare.
- Times/scores have been pulled in only from data submitted to MaxPreps. If you do not see times in there that should be, then you most likely did not submit them. This should help to motivate people/coaches to submit them in a timely manner. (Hint: Submit your meets to MaxPreps ASAP)
- An exhaustive listing of all submitted times is located at MaxPreps.com.
- If there is a media outlet that you would like me to include when I send these out, please let me know and I will add them in.
