Second Rankings of 2018-2019 Colorado HS Girls Season Released

There are no big shakeups in the second round of the Colorado High School Girls rankings for the 2018-2019 season, as all three teams that topped the rankings in December maintain their leads in the first rankings of the new calendar year.

In Class 3A, Pueblo County has increased its lead over Kent Denver from 12 points as of last month’s rankings to 21 points in the latest rankings, 314 to 293. But Evergreen is only 8 points behind Kent Denver, setting up what should be a great championship meet.

Rampart High School holds its position atop the 4A standings and has increased its lead over 2nd-ranked Cheyenne Mountain, with now 52 projected points separating the two schools after only a 32 point gap in December. Mullen High School and Highlands Ranch maintain their 3rd and 4th place rankings, with only 8 points separating them at the moment.

At the Class 5A level, Fairview High School continues the trend of the top-ranked school from December not only maintaining its position, but extending its projected point lead. Fairview had a 74 point lead over Cherry Creek last month (474-400), but that lead has almost doubled over the past month, with Fairview now projected at 513 points, to Cherry Creek’s 366, a margin of 147 points. It’s all about depth for Fairview, as they don’t have a single swimmer holding an individual #1 spot (although they do have two top-ranked relays).

