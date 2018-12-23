First Rankings of 2018-2019 Colorado High School Girls Season Released

The first Colorado High School Girls’ Swimming rankings of the 2018-2019 season are out. With the state scoring to 20 places, rather than 16, this season, depth becomes even more valuable.

In Class 3A, the early season measures a tight battle between Pueblo County and Kent Denver, who are separated by only 12 points at the top of the rankings in the smallest class. Those two schools finished 2nd and 3rd, respectively, at last year’s State Championship meet. The 3A title is wide open after defending champions Longmont moved up to Class 4A.

Longmont isn’t ranked in the inaugural 4A standings, in spite of junior Lucy Matheson being ranked 2nd in the class in the 200 free so far this season (1:57.12). At the top of the 4A rankings is Rampart High School, projected with 363 points, followed by Cheyenne Mountain with 331. That was the same finish order (and about the same margin) as lasst year’s state championship meet. Mullen High School and Highlands Ranch sit 3rd and 4th – both teams tied for 6th at last year’s meet.

The 5A rankings are the most lopsided in week 1. Fairview High School has a 74-point advantage over Cherry Creek, 474-400, and the two are well clear of the rest of the state (including Valor Christian, who moved up to 5A after finishing 3rd in Class 4A last season).

Fossil Ridge graduated a monster class after their 4th-straight Class 5A title last year, including Kylee Alons, Madeleine Masson, Bayley Stewart, Andrea Niemann, Phoebe Huey, and Cameron Kovac, and they come in 9th in the first rankings of the new season.

Notes from Rob Nasser, curator of the rankings: