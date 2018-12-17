New in Commit: Personal Settings

Personal settings are one of those non-sexy things in any software out there. But they’re also super helpful when you want to reduce the amount of time it takes you to do a task with the app. Over the past few months, coaches have been requesting a way to set certain default settings in their accounts in Commit Swimming…

Some have asked for a way to make the definition of a “week” start on Monday, not on Sunday.

Other swim coaches have requested the ability to unlock workouts ahead practice for their swimmers to see in the app.

Others asked for the default metric used in analytics to be Meters, not Yards.

So we added a personal preferences section that looks like this:

There’s always a balance when developing software you have to make. Do you add every checkbox and toggle out there so that users can customize every last detail? Or do you build opinionated software that isn’t bogged down with all of those options and picks a pretty good default?

At Commit, we usually lean on the side of not adding the extra option. However, we decided that in the case of some of these personal settings, it might not be a bad idea to add them in at the request of the coaches out there! So we did.

To get to the new settings section, click on “settings” in the menu. From there you will be able to update all of these new personal default preferences.

Okay – So how do I try it?

If you are a swim coach and don’t know what Commit is or haven’t looked at Commit in a while, go to commitswimming.com and click “Try it Now”. It’s free to try and no credit card required. With your trial, you get swimming’s #1 workout manager on all of your devices. This state of the art software is built specifically for swim coaches and comes with 24/7 first class customer support.

Here are 8 reasons you should start using Commit Swimming this season:

ONE

The new features! Did you really think that wasn’t going to be the first reason? After the latest updates, there are new options, giving you more power to customize your Commit experience. You will be blown away by the amount of time and headaches Commit saves you compared to alternatives.

TWO

Commit’s pricing is fair and transparent. They are different from “the other guys”, and it shows in their pricing. There are no setup fees, no hidden fees, no “lock-in” period, no contract, and there is no negotiating or haggling. Everyone pays the same, low price. It’s $8/ month or $90/ year per coach. There are even discounts for teams with 3+ coaches using Commit. You can view information about team pricing at commitswimming.com/pricing.

THREE

Commit’s service is second to none. When you email Commit Swimming, you’re speaking to a business owner, a software developer, a salesman, and a customer service rep all at the same time. There is no disconnect between what is promised to get done and what actually gets done. There is no “going up the chain”. Someone will hear your concern and give you a viable solution on the spot 100% of the time. Period.

FOUR

Commit Swimming is the only swimming software company that lets you sign up on the spot without speaking to a pushy salesman or pulling out your credit card. And, for a limited time, this stress-free sign-up process comes with a 14-day free trial. No credit card required. No gimmicks. Just a truly free trial. Sign up for your free trial today at commitswimming.com/coaches. It won’t be around forever.

FIVE

You’re used to the routine. A sales rep visits your pool to show you just the basics of the new swim software your club bought. Next, you spend months convincing everybody on staff to adopt the new technology. That is a problem. Software should simplify your life, not complicate it… from day one… for everybody. Commit is so easy to use that you won’t need anyone visiting you, you won’t need an hour-long webinar, and you’ll barely need to watch a 5-minute tutorial! Everyone on staff will be up and running within days.

Constantly feel like you have no time as a swim coach?

Commit won’t do your laundry or get you a beer. But, it will help you save time writing workouts.

SIX

You shouldn’t be restricted to a spreadsheet or one line input boxes when writing a set. Other workout management software forces you to follow a structured format that removes the character of your workout. No one wants to sit there and click buttons to change the reps, the distance, and the interval for each set. With Commit Swimming, all you have to do is type! It’s as easy as using a Word document, but it provides more data than traditional workout managers.

SEVEN

Do you want your swimmers to keep a log book? There is no need for them to write on a notepad anymore. With Commit’s mobile app, the athletes on your roster can review their workouts after they happen and take notes on each one. It’s a digital logbook that speaks their language.

EIGHT

It’s the perfect time to get more efficient and organized. There are always reasons not to make adjustments to your routine, but you don’t want to look back in 20 years and realize that now you’re “that coach stuck in his ways”.

Commit Swimming puts you, the coach, in control. Save more time writing workouts with Commit. Say goodbye to notebooks and clunky software.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected]. You can also follow them on Facebook, on Twitter, or on their blog.

