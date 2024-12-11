Neutral Athlete Kirill Prigoda Breaks Russian Record in the 100 Breast at World Championships

2024 Short Course World Championships

Russian swimmer Kirill Prigoda, racing as a neutral athlete this week in Budapest, has broken his own Russian Record in the 100 breaststroke in short course meters, qualifying first into the semifinals of the race by half-a-second.

Prigoda, who turns 29 later this month, swam 55.82 to break his old record of 55.95 from the Russian Championships and Worlds qualifying meet two weeks ago. Before that, the record was also his thanks to a 56.02 from the 2017 European Short Course Swimming Championships. The swim moves him into a tie for 8th in the all-time rankings with Dutchman Arno Kamminga behind Ilya Shymanovich‘s World Record of 55.28.

Splits Comparison

Ilya Shymanovich Kiril Prigoda Kiril Prigoda Kiril Prigoda World Record New Russian Record Former Russian Record Russian Record Before That 50m 25.85 25.79 26.17 26.10 100m 29.43 30.03 29.78 29.92 Total Time 55.28 55.82 55.95 56.02

Two weeks ago, Prigoda broke this record by swimming faster on the back-half; this time, he was more aggressive opening and regressed in the final 50, but still had more-than-enough room to clear his best.

While Prigoda is officially representing “Neutral Athletes B,” which is a group of approved neutral athletes holding Russian passports, he is still eligible to break Russian Records. Throughout Russia’s suspension from international competition, their swimmers have continued to be eligible for World Records, though the European Aquatics governing body has not yet ratified several would-be-records set by Russians during the suspension.

Top 10 All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Short Course Meters Breaststroke

The World Record holder Shymanovich was tied-for-4th in prelims in 56.65 and the Asian Record holder Qin Haiyang was 2nd in prelims in 56.39. Shymanovich also holds the Championship Record with a 55.70 from 2021.