2024 SC Worlds: Day 2 Finals Scratches

2024 Short Course World Championships

There were no scratches on Day 1 of the meet, but there were today.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago scratched out of the men’s 100 freestyle semi-final despite qualifying 11th.

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Jordan Crooks (CAY)- 44.95 Chris Guiliano (USA)- 45.94 Maxime Grousset (FRA)- 46.01 Guilherme Santos (BRA)- 46.06 Egor Kornev (NAB)- 46.07 Shane Ryan (IRL)- 46.23 Youssef Ramadan (EGY)- 46.24 Heiko Gigler (AUT)- 46.45 Jack Alexy (USA)- 46.57 Jere Hribar (CRO)- 46.60 Dylan Carter (TTO)- 46.63 Tomas Navikonis (LTU)- 46.63 Rafael Miroslaw (GER)- 46.74 Alessandro Miressi (ITA)- 46.82 Kamil Sieradzki (POL)/Lamar Taylor (BAH)- 46.89 —

His scratch allowed 17th place finisher Leonardo Deplano from Italy into the final with his prelims time of 46.98.

Carter missed the 50 fly final yesterday by just one place, finishing in 9th. He still has the 50 backstroke and 50 freestyle events left to compete this meet.