Nebraska’s Jordan Ehly Drops 3 Seconds at Lincoln Sectionals

2017 LINCOLN SECTIONALS

July 19th-22nd, 2017

Lincoln, NE

Psych sheets

Results on Meet Mobile (2017 Region VIII Summer Sectionals)

17-year old Jackson Allmon of the Council Bluffs Swim Club swam a lifetime best in the 100 free on night 1 of the 2017 Lincoln, Nebraska Sectional Championships.

Allmon swam a 52.74 in the 100 free, which improved upon his previous best time of 53.37. That gives him a 3rd Winter Juniors cut to go with his existing cuts in the 200 fly and 200 free. It also moves him into the top 50 17-year olds nationally in the event this season.

On the women’s side of the pool, Nebraska’s Jordan Ehly had an even bigger time drop. The rising senior won the women’s 200 breaststroke by over 7 seconds in 2:30.97. That’s almost a three-second time drop from her previous best time – which was two years ago. She dropped her yards time by more than a second during the NCAA season as well.

Other Day 1 Winners: