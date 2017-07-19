Nebraska’s Jordan Ehly Drops 3 Seconds at Lincoln Sectionals

2017 LINCOLN SECTIONALS
- July 19th-22nd, 2017
- Lincoln, NE
17-year old Jackson Allmon of the Council Bluffs Swim Club swam a lifetime best in the 100 free on night 1 of the 2017 Lincoln, Nebraska Sectional Championships.
Allmon swam a 52.74 in the 100 free, which improved upon his previous best time of 53.37. That gives him a 3rd Winter Juniors cut to go with his existing cuts in the 200 fly and 200 free. It also moves him into the top 50 17-year olds nationally in the event this season.
On the women’s side of the pool, Nebraska’s Jordan Ehly had an even bigger time drop. The rising senior won the women’s 200 breaststroke by over 7 seconds in 2:30.97. That’s almost a three-second time drop from her previous best time – which was two years ago. She dropped her yards time by more than a second during the NCAA season as well.
Other Day 1 Winners:
- 16-year old Lincoln Select swimmer Alana Palmer won the women’s 100 free in 57.85. She beat out GNST swimmer, and Cal commit, Dannie Dilsaver, who took 2nd in 58.19.
- Lance Culjat from the Omaha Swimming Federation won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:22.67 – leading a tight group of 4 at the touch. He was in 3rd place at the last turn, but had the fastest split coming home to win.
- Nebraska’s Jacqueline Jeschke won the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:18.86, leading a 1-2-3-4 finish by the Cornhuskers.
- Missouri’s Alex Walton won the men’s 200 back in 2:06.16. His teammates Griffin Schaetzle (2:06.84) and Daniel Hein (2:08.18) finished 2nd and 3rd.
Amazing swim Jordan. Congratulations on your second place finish Dannie!