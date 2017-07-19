Sun Yang Adds Improved Start To His Talent Arsenal For Budapest

The smooth flowing freestyle mechanics of Olympic champion Sun Yang are universally praised and have served the Chinese swimmer well on the international swimming stage. In Rio alone, Sun nabbed the coveted 200m freestyle gold medal and came close in the 400m freestyle as well, earning silver in the event.

Since Rio, however, the 25-year-old hasn’t been satisfied and has been on the hunt for even more ways to improve his racing. Already possessing a huge weapon in his distance per stroke and overall freestyle efficiency, Sun looked to his race start as an area of improvement.

Reviewing past performances, Sun’s reaction times fall in the .74-.79 range, while fellow 200m freestyle competitors James Guy and Chad Le Clos clock reaction times off the block more towards the .65 target. May seem like a small opportunity, but when racing come down to hundredths, elite athletes seek out any edge no matter how minute.

“I am used to entering the water slowly and trying to catch up from behind over the first half of the course. It’s a waste of strength. If I can just start as quickly as most of my opponents, I sure could swim faster and finish strong,” Sun told China Central Television recently.

At April’s Chinese National Championships, Sun utterly dominated, winning all 5 freestyle events ranging from the 100m to the 1500m. His respective 100m and 200m performances of 1:44.91 and 3:42.16 remain as the world’s top times heading into the 2017 FINA World Championships. As impressive as Sun’s wall-to-wall prowess is, he can easily be pointed to as the last swimmer off the blocks in the 200m distance, per the video below (he’s in lane 4). His launch here is fairly representative of his typical reaction at the start.

Not revealing the actual technique changes that he has made to his start, Sun simply says that he is in ‘great shape’ and ‘pretty confident now’ heading into Budapest.

“The adjustment of my starting technique is part of my preparation. I hope I can test it at big events like the worlds and then hone it to perfection with more intensity in training leading up to Tokyo.”