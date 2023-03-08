NCAA Zone A Diving: Suckow Continues To Roll, Penn State’s Wils Top Women’s 1-Meter

NCAA ZONE A DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 6-8, 2023
- The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, West Virginia
- Host: West Virginia University
- Qualifiers
- Preview
Columbia senior Jonathan Suckow kept his undefeated streak intact on Day 2 of the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships on Tuesday, topping the men’s 3-meter event by a decisive margin with a final score of 845.95.
On the women’s side, Penn State’s Daphne Wils booked her NCAA Championship ticket by winning the women’s 1-meter.
The top five divers in each event on Day 2 qualified for NCAAs.
Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers
- Daphne Wils (Penn State), 610.80
- Jennifer Bell (Virginia), 588.85
- Victoria Franz (Buffalo), 572.05
- Izzi Mroz (Virginia Tech), 563.80
- Elizabeth Kaye (Virginia), 553.50
Following Wils, the Virginia duo of Jennifer Bell and Elizabeth Kaye, along with Buffalo’s Victoria Franz, add the 1-meter to their NCAA schedule after already qualifying on Monday in the 3-meter.
Virginia Tech’s Izzi Mroz books her ticket for the first time with a fourth-place finish.
Two divers who qualified in the 1-meter, Marialis Kwak of Buffalo and Nina Janmyr of Harvard, will also be eligible to compete in the 1-meter at NCAAs as they both finished inside the top 12.
Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers
- Jonathan Suckow (Columbia), 845.95
- Noah Zawadzki (Virginia Tech), 759.70
- Cameron Cash (Pitt), 733.55
- Adam Wesson (Harvard), 704.65
- Jacob Fisher (Virginia Tech), 694.85
For the men, Suckow, Pitt’s Cameron Cash and Havrard’s Adam Wesson had already booked their NCAA ticket in the 1-meter but add the 3-meter to their lineup with top-five finishes, while the VT duo of Noah Zawadzki and Jacob Fisher qualify for the first time.
Jeanpaul Ditto (Yale), Joseph Victor (Princeton) and George Callanan (Princeton) finished in the top 12 so they’ll also be eligible to compete in the 3-meter at NCAAs after qualifying in the 1-meter on Monday.
ZONE A QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Elizabeth Kaye
|Virginia
|1m, 3m
|2
|Jennifer Bell
|Virginia
|1m, 3m
|3
|Victoria Franz
|Buffalo
|1m, 3m
|4
|Gloria Lai
|Yale
|1m, 3m
|5
|Marialis Kwak
|Buffalo
|1m, 3m
|6
|Nina Janmyr
|Harvard
|1m, 3m
|7
|Daphne Wils
|Penn State
|1m, 3m
|8
|Izzi Mroz
|Virginia Tech
|1m, 3m
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Jonathan Suckow
|Columbia
|1m, 3m
|2
|Adam Wesson
|Harvard
|1m, 3m
|3
|Jeanpaul Ditto
|Yale
|1m, 3m
|4
|Cameron Cash
|Pitt
|1m, 3m
|5
|Joseph Victor
|Princeton
|1m, 3m
|6
|George Callanan
|Princeton
|1m, 3m
|7
|Noah Zawadzki
|Virginia Tech
|1m, 3m
|8
|Jacob Fisher
|Virginia Tech
|1m, 3m
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.
Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.
The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.