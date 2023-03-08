NCAA Zone A Diving: Suckow Continues To Roll, Penn State’s Wils Top Women’s 1-Meter

NCAA ZONE A DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 6-8, 2023

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park – Morgantown, West Virginia

Host: West Virginia University

Qualifiers

Columbia senior Jonathan Suckow kept his undefeated streak intact on Day 2 of the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships on Tuesday, topping the men’s 3-meter event by a decisive margin with a final score of 845.95.

On the women’s side, Penn State’s Daphne Wils booked her NCAA Championship ticket by winning the women’s 1-meter.

The top five divers in each event on Day 2 qualified for NCAAs.

Women’s 1-Meter Qualifiers

Following Wils, the Virginia duo of Jennifer Bell and Elizabeth Kaye, along with Buffalo’s Victoria Franz, add the 1-meter to their NCAA schedule after already qualifying on Monday in the 3-meter.

Virginia Tech’s Izzi Mroz books her ticket for the first time with a fourth-place finish.

Two divers who qualified in the 1-meter, Marialis Kwak of Buffalo and Nina Janmyr of Harvard, will also be eligible to compete in the 1-meter at NCAAs as they both finished inside the top 12.

Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

For the men, Suckow, Pitt’s Cameron Cash and Havrard’s Adam Wesson had already booked their NCAA ticket in the 1-meter but add the 3-meter to their lineup with top-five finishes, while the VT duo of Noah Zawadzki and Jacob Fisher qualify for the first time.

Jeanpaul Ditto (Yale), Joseph Victor (Princeton) and George Callanan (Princeton) finished in the top 12 so they’ll also be eligible to compete in the 3-meter at NCAAs after qualifying in the 1-meter on Monday.

ZONE A QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Elizabeth Kaye Virginia 1m, 3m 2 Jennifer Bell Virginia 1m, 3m 3 Victoria Franz Buffalo 1m, 3m 4 Gloria Lai Yale 1m, 3m 5 Marialis Kwak Buffalo 1m, 3m 6 Nina Janmyr Harvard 1m, 3m 7 Daphne Wils Penn State 1m, 3m 8 Izzi Mroz Virginia Tech 1m, 3m

Men

Count Men Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Jonathan Suckow Columbia 1m, 3m 2 Adam Wesson Harvard 1m, 3m 3 Jeanpaul Ditto Yale 1m, 3m 4 Cameron Cash Pitt 1m, 3m 5 Joseph Victor Princeton 1m, 3m 6 George Callanan Princeton 1m, 3m 7 Noah Zawadzki Virginia Tech 1m, 3m 8 Jacob Fisher Virginia Tech 1m, 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.