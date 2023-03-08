NCAA Zone E Diving: Schnell Wins Again, USC Now Has Seven NCAA Qualifiers

2023 NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 6-8, 2023
- King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, Washington
- Host: University of Utah
Arizona’s Delaney Schnell and Stanford’s Jack Ryan remained perfect on Day 2 of the Zone E Diving Championships in Federal Way, securing their second victories in as many days.
There were eight NCAA spots on the line in the women’s platform event and six in the men’s 3-meter.
Women’s Platform Qualifiers
- Delaney Schnell (ARIZ), 745.00
- Eden Cheng (UCLA), 599.95
- Nike Agunbiade (USC), 572.65
- Madison Huitt (USC), 562.70
- Savannah Stocker (USC), 542.60
- Quinn Gariepy (ARIZ), 532.00
- Isabel Vazquez (NEV), 528.60
- Melissa Mirafuentes (NEV), 517.70
Schnell cruised to another dominant victory, while four divers earned NCAA qualification for the first time. That included two more USC divers, Madison Huitt and Savannah Stocker, which brings the Trojans count to four women and seven divers overall.
Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers
- Jack Ryan (STAN), 803.15
- Shangfei Wang (USC), 730.15
- Elias Petersen (UTAH), 720.55
- Joshua Thai (CAL), 694.30
- Mickey Strauss (BYU), 688.60
- Gael Jimenez (CBU), 681.55
Ryan picked up his second victory in as many days while USC’s Shangfei Wang and CBU’s Gael Jimenez added the 3-meter to their NCAA schedule after already qualifying for NCAAs on 1-meter. Elias Petersen, Joshua Thai and Mickey Strauss booked their NCAA tickets with top-six finishes.
After qualifying in the 1-meter on Day 1, USC’s Georgii Korovin finished inside the top 12 here so he’ll also be able to compete in the 3-meter at NCAAs.
NCAA QUALIFIERS
Women
|Count
|Women Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Delaney Schnell
|Arizona
|3m, Platform
|2
|Carolina Sculti
|USC
|3m
|3
|Hannah Butler
|UCLA
|3m
|4
|Lauren Burch
|Stanford
|3m, Platform
|5
|Holly Waxman
|Utah
|3m, Platform
|6
|Eden Cheng
|UCLA
|3m, Platform
|7
|Quinn Gariepy
|Arizona
|3m, Platform
|8
|Nike Agunbiade
|USC
|3m, Platform
|9
|Madison Huitt
|USC
|Platform
|10
|Savannah Stocker
|USC
|Platform
|11
|Isabel Vazquez
|Nevada
|3m, Platform
|12
|Melissa Mirafuentes
|Nevada
|3m, Platform
Men
|Count
|Men Qualified
|Team
|Event(s)
|1
|Jack Ryan
|Stanford
|1m, 3m
|2
|Shangfei Wang
|USC
|1m, 3m
|3
|Peyton Donald
|Stanford
|1m
|4
|Georgii Korovin
|USC
|1m, 3m
|5
|Laurent Gosselin-Paradis
|USC
|1m
|6
|Gael Jimenez
|CBU
|1m, 3m
|7
|Bjorn Markentin
|Arizona
|1m
|8
|Elias Petersen
|Utah
|1m, 3m
|9
|Joshua Thai
|Cal
|3m
|10
|Mickey Strauss
|BYU
|1m, 3m