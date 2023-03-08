NCAA Zone E Diving: Schnell Wins Again, USC Now Has Seven NCAA Qualifiers

2023 NCAA ZONE E DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 6-8, 2023

King County Aquatic Center – Federal Way, Washington

Host: University of Utah

Qualifiers

Preview

Results

Arizona’s Delaney Schnell and Stanford’s Jack Ryan remained perfect on Day 2 of the Zone E Diving Championships in Federal Way, securing their second victories in as many days.

There were eight NCAA spots on the line in the women’s platform event and six in the men’s 3-meter.

Women’s Platform Qualifiers

Delaney Schnell (ARIZ), 745.00 Eden Cheng (UCLA), 599.95 Nike Agunbiade (USC), 572.65 Madison Huitt (USC), 562.70 Savannah Stocker (USC), 542.60 Quinn Gariepy (ARIZ), 532.00 Isabel Vazquez (NEV), 528.60 Melissa Mirafuentes (NEV), 517.70

Schnell cruised to another dominant victory, while four divers earned NCAA qualification for the first time. That included two more USC divers, Madison Huitt and Savannah Stocker, which brings the Trojans count to four women and seven divers overall.

Men’s 3-Meter Qualifiers

Ryan picked up his second victory in as many days while USC’s Shangfei Wang and CBU’s Gael Jimenez added the 3-meter to their NCAA schedule after already qualifying for NCAAs on 1-meter. Elias Petersen, Joshua Thai and Mickey Strauss booked their NCAA tickets with top-six finishes.

After qualifying in the 1-meter on Day 1, USC’s Georgii Korovin finished inside the top 12 here so he’ll also be able to compete in the 3-meter at NCAAs.

NCAA QUALIFIERS

Women

Count Women Qualified Team Event(s) 1 Delaney Schnell Arizona 3m, Platform 2 Carolina Sculti USC 3m 3 Hannah Butler UCLA 3m 4 Lauren Burch Stanford 3m, Platform 5 Holly Waxman Utah 3m, Platform 6 Eden Cheng UCLA 3m, Platform 7 Quinn Gariepy Arizona 3m, Platform 8 Nike Agunbiade USC 3m, Platform 9 Madison Huitt USC Platform 10 Savannah Stocker USC Platform 11 Isabel Vazquez Nevada 3m, Platform 12 Melissa Mirafuentes Nevada 3m, Platform

Men