NCAA Champion Andrei Minakov Wins 100 Fly on Friday at Santa Clara International

2022 GEORGE HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

June 9 – June 12, 2022

Santa Clara, CA

George Haines International Swim Center

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

With the World Championships not an option this summer because of the FINA ban on Russian athletes competing, rising Stanford sophomore (athletics)/junior (academics) Andrei Minakov chose to stay in NorCal and train.

That includes competing this weekend in Santa Clara at the 2022 George Haines International Swim Meet, where he won the men’s 100 fly in 52.23.

That time is well-shy of his personal best of 50.83 in the event. Minakov has struggled to be on his normal form since March’s NCAA Championship meet, where he won the 100 yard butterfly. At the Speedo Grand Challenge Meet two weeks ago, he was only 53.33 in the 100 fly, though this result was better than that at least. The last time he was as slow as a 52 in the 100 fly was in October of 2020, in his first meets coming out of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Finishing 2nd in that 100 fly was 19-year old Hunter Foehner of the University of Denver Hilltoppers. The Georgia Tech commit swam 54.42, which knocked eight-tenths of a second off his previous personal best in the race.

With the Yellow Jackets’ three best butterfliers from last season, including All-American Christian Ferrero, set to graduate, Foehner was already the front-runner to take over as the lead of that group next season in Atlanta. The team’s fastest returner in the event is Antonio Romero, who swam 48.69 in yards last season. Doehner’s yards best, from March, is 47.83, and his long course progress hints at better things to come.

Foehner’s time missed the qualifying standard for this summer’s National Championships by .03 seconds.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields was entered in this event, but wound up scratching prelims. Shields struggled to regain form this spring after dealing with a bad bout of pneumonia, among other related health issues, at the start of the year. Dare Rose, who was 4th in the 100 fly at the US World Championship Trials in April, also scratched both of his races on Friday, including the 100 fly.

Minakov also swam 23.46 in prelims of the 50 fly on Saturday, and is scheduled to race the 200 IM on Sunday.

The highlight of the women’s side of the meet through two days was a pair of wins by rising Stanford sophomore Lillie Nordmann. She won the 100 free in 55.41 and the 100 fly in 59.57.

Nordmann skipped the US International Team Trials earlier this year. In the 100 free on Friday, though, her time was a new best by four-tenths of a second. She hadn’t been a best time in that race since a relay leadoff of 55.83 at the 2019 Summer Junior Nationals.

Her swim from Friday ranks her 24th this season among all Americans and 8th among American teenagers.

Nordmann has been as fast as 57.96 in the 100 fly.

Cal swimmers Eloise Riley (56.87) and Emma Davidson (56.92) finished 2nd and 3rd in the event. In spite of the disruption in training after their coach Teri McKeever was placed on administrative leave last month, Davidson’s swim was a new personal best.

The top-finishing junior was Bailey Hartman, a high school sophomore, in 57.20. That’s not quite a best time for her, but is a good marker heading into the week where her class can begin being contacted by college coaches.

Other Day 1 & 2 Highlights