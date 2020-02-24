NC State Commit Lawson Breaks 200 FR, 500 FR Class 4 Records at Virginia States

2020 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 22, 2020

Hosted by SwimRVA

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – GIRLS

Monacan- 276 Blacksburg- 250 Jamestown- 195 Menchville- 194 Dominion- 171

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS – BOYS

Blacksburg- 303 Salem- 209 Monacan- 189 Jamestown- 178 Jefferson Forest- 164

The Monacan girls and Blacksburg boys brought home the team titles at the 2020 Virginia Class 4 State Championships. Monacan’s Kelsey Peel and Angela Ritchie each contributed an individual double to the team’s win. Peel swept the sprints, putting up a 24.03 in the 50 free and a 52.19 in the 100 free. Ritche also took a freestyle win with a 1:52.07 in the 200 free. She later won the 100 back in 56.40.

Salem’s Nick Lawson, an NC State commit, was the standout swimmer on the boys’ side as he set 2 Class 4 Records. In the 200 free, Lawson put up a 1:38.71 to clear the former mark of 1:39.26 set by Brennen Doss in 2018. He also broke Doss’ 2018 record in the 500 free, blowing it away by nearly 4 seconds in 4:24.87.

The Salem boys were within hundredths of the Class 4 Record in both free relays. In the 200 free relay, Ben James (leadoff- 21.96), Logan DeWalt (21.25), Boone Fleenor (21.79), and Lawson (21.03) combined for a 1:26.03, missing the mark by 3 hundredths. They were 9 hundredths away from the 400 free relay record as Fleenor (leadoff- 48.12), James (48.45), DeWalt (47.45), and Lawson (45.88) won in 3:09.90.

Jamestown’s Austin Smith set the Class 4 Record in prelims of the 50 free with his 20.84. It was Park View’s Kyle Johnson, however, who took the title as he just missed the record in 20.88. Smith went a 21.06 for silver in the final. Johnson went on to win the 100 fly as well in 49.89. Smith was the 100 free champion in 46.06.

The Dominion girls were half a second away from the 200 medley relay Class 4 Record. Ashley Bogushefsky (back- 28.09), Natalie Schlemmer (breast- 30.31), Rachel Schlemmer (fly- 25.13), and Kelli McMillan (free- 24.28) won the race in 1:47.81.

