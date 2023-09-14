Navy’s Capobianco, Collingwood Claim MAWPC Athlete of the Week Honors

Courtesy: Navy Sports

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its athletes of the week and Navy water polo players Caden Capobianco and Sam Collingwood were tabbed Defensive Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week, respectively. The duo helped lead the Midshipmen to a 2-1 record for the weekend at the Princeton Invitational.

Capobianco totaled 32 saves and 10 steals. The team captain notched seven saves and six steals in Navy’s 13-7 win against No. 19 Santa Clara, as well as 12 saves and two steals in the 16-8 victory over Chapman. Helping keep the game close against Wagner, the senior had 13 saves and two steals in the 13-12 overtime loss.

Collingwood led Navy with a team-high nine goals and an assist. The freshman scored at least one goal in each game and got two hat tricks under his belt. He started off the weekend with a goal in Navy’s 13-7 win over No. 19 Santa Clara, while also scoring five goals with an assist in the 16-8 win over Chapman. Closing out the weekend, the rookie led the team with three goals in the 13-12 overtime loss to Wagner.

Navy resumes play on Thursday, Sept. 14, as the Midshipmen host service-academy rival Air Force, who tied for No. 20 in the most recent CWPA Poll. The game will be live streamed from Lejeune Hall on Navy Athletics YouTube channel. Opening sprint is slated for 6:30 p.m.