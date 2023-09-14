Dave Durden Named 2023 ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) announced Dave Durden as the 2023 George Haines Coach of the Year at the ASCA World Clinic in Dallas earlier this month.

The George Haines Coach of the Year award is given annually to the coach “whose effectiveness has contributed the most towards American swimming excellence at the world level.” Durden was selected from a field of finalists including Virginia’s Todd DeSorbo, Indiana’s Ray Looze, Florida’s Anthony Nesty, and Arizona State’s dual bid of Bob Bowman and Herbie Behm.

In March, Durden opened the year by leading the Cal men’s team to their second-straight NCAA title, adding his 6th national title in his 16 years at the helm of the program. Durden also took on the additional responsibilities of coaching the Cal women’s team last season, and guided them to an 11th place finish at NCAAs.

Durden followed up the collegiate season by placing six swimming on U.S. World Championships roster with an impressive showing at U.S. Nationals. Jack Alexy, Dare Rose and Destin Lasco had breakout meets and qualified for their first World Championships team, while veterans Ryan Murphy, Abbey Weitzeil, and Hunter Armstrong joined them in Fukuoka.

The momentum continued for Durden’s swimmers in Japan, with Murphy capturing gold in the 100 backstroke and Armstrong winning gold in the 50 backstroke. Alexy took home silver medals in the 50 and 100 free, while Rose grabbed bronze in the 100 fly.

ASCA also honored Rod Hansen as the Fitter and Faster Age Group Coach of the Year and Andre Morton for the Impact Coach of the Year award, which is given to “coaches who have had an impact on “athletes’ lives and on the sport of swimming.”

Hansen is the Associate Head Age Group Coach at Irvine Novaquatics, where he works primarily with swimmers ages 9-14 in the “Age Group Gold” group.

Morton is the CEO and coach at Rhythm & Stroke LLC, an organization that is focused on aquatic exercise as well as water safety and survival.

Rounding out the honorees was Dudley Duncan and Mark Bernardino, who were both inducted into the ASCA 2023 Hall of Fame. Duncan is the founder of USA Swimming club Quest Swimming in Midlothian, Virginia, while Bernardino is a current coach at NC State and former head coach of Virginia.