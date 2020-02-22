Navy’s Caleb Mauldin Wins 100 Back/Fly Double at Patriot League Champs Night 3

2020 PATRIOT LEAGUE SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 22

US Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Navy men (16x) & Navy women (8x) (results – 1, 2, 3, 4)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

WOMEN’S MEET

The Navy women extended their lead after another day of competition, most notably putting up five of eight A-finalists in the 100 fly.

That 100 fly was led by conference record-holder Sydney Harrington, who posted a meet record 52.69 to lead a Navy 1-2 punch with Amy Yunginger (53.57). Harrington, a sophomore, was a little off of her conference mark of 52.12 from mid-season. Navy also hit a 1-2 finish in the 200 free, as conference record-holder Martina Thomas posted a 1:46.53 with teammate Erin Scudder in tow.

Maggie Wyngowski posted a 4:15.26 to win the 400 IM by almost four seconds. The Bucknell junior claims a conference title after losing by just .15 to Harrington in the 200 IM last night, 2:00.00 to 2:00.15. Devin Cronin, the Loyola senior, won the 100 breast in 1:01.79, and Boston’s Sezin Eligul took the 100 back in 53.98. Eligul is a transfer from Alabama.

Navy closed out the session on top in the 200 free relay, going 1:31.12 to edge out a charging Lehigh (1:31.29). Lehigh’s Payton Miles split 22.16 on the second leg, but Sarah Sorenson‘s 22.39 would pull Navy back into the lead at the finish.

MEN’S MEET

Navy sophomore Caleb Mauldin was exceptional tonight, claiming wins in both the 100 fly and 100 back as Navy continues to hold a big lead here. Mauldin was 47.54 to take the 100 fly at the beginning of the night, a half-second off of the conference record and the only finisher under 48. At the end of the individual events, he set a pool record 47.27 in the 100 back to lead a Navy 1-2-3 with Dominick Wallace (47.90) and Chris Mayer (48.18) in tow.

Navy junior Micah Oh dominated the 400 IM, posting a 3:45.44 to smash Brayden Lauffner’s conference and meet record of 3:47.12 from 2017. Oh’s teammate Luke Johnson (3:47.90) and Loyola’s Max Verheyen (3:47.91) were second and third, respectively, not far off of the old record themselves.

Without giving up a swimming event, Navy continued with 1-2’s from Ryan Waters (1:35.74) and Daniel Cook (1:36.50) in the 200 free and Dean Nguyen (53.66) and Chris Bondarowicz (53.72) in the 100 breast.

Navy was nearly upended in the closing 200 free relay, as things came down to the wire. Army’s Josh Zock was 19.89 leading off to give them the lead, but Navy had three 19-high’s to follow their lead-off to just get the touch, 1:19.83 to 1:19.89. Loyola’s Jimmy Hayburn had the field’s best split at 19.49.

Scores after night 3 are not yet available

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 14

Navy 341 Bucknell 191 Boston College 172 Army 170 Lehigh 167 Loyola 125 Colgate 77 American 73 Holy Cross 62 Lafayette 46

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 14