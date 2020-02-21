2020 ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 WOMEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

UVA appears to be in the driver’s seat after a strong morning that saw the Cavaliers put 12 swimmers into A-finals. The team most likely to challenge them for the title, NC State, earned seven A-final swims, as did the Louisville Cardinals.

Four of UVA’s A-finalists will appear in the first event of the evening, the 100 fly, where Kate Douglass holds the top seed after putting down what appeared to be a fairly casual 50.90 this morning. She’ll square off against a field that includes last year’s champion, UVA senior Morgan Hill, who’ll be right next to Douglass after going 51.45 this morning.

Last year, NC State swept the top four spots in the 400 IM, and the top three swimmers are all back in tonight’s A-final. Defending champion Kathleen Moore will be in lane three, while top-seeded Ella Nelson, a UVA freshman, will be in lane four after going 4:06.62 in prelims.

Mallory Comerford, one of the fastest women ever in the 200 free and last year’s winner, is now done with college swimming, but the two women who placed 2nd and 3rd here last year, UVA’s Paige Madden and Megan Moroney, return. Madden won the 500 free yesterday, while Moroney put up the fastest time this morning with a 1:44.87, just ahead of Louisville’s Arina Openysheva (1:44.93).

The 100 breast looks like it should be a battle between a pair of sophomores. UVA’s Alexis Wenger went 58.17 for the top seed this morning, but defending champion Sophie Hansson of NC State will be right next to her.

The 100 back is the only event that will not feature a defending champion, but last year’s 2nd and 3rd place finishers, UVA’s Megan Moroney and Notre Dame’s Carly Quast, will both be in the A-final. NC State freshman Katharine Berkoff had the fastest time in this morning’s prelims with a 51.21 and will be in lane four tonight.

The final event of the session will be the 400 medley relay. UVA has the fastest time in the conference this season by nearly three seconds, but NC State returns three of the four legs that won this relay a year ago.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 2

Virginia – 524.5 NC State – 497 Louisville – 404 Notre Dame – 350 North Carolina – 325 Florida State – 253.5 Duke – 250 Georgia Tech – 190 Virginia Tech – 182 Miami – 175 Pitt – 145 Boston College – 104

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

ACC meet record: 50.06 – Kelsi Worrell, 2016

ACC record: 49.43, Kelsi Worrell, 2017

2019 ACC Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA) – 51.01

Kate Douglass, Virginia – 50.83 Morgan Hill, Virginia – 51.12 Grace Oglesby, Louisville – 51.74

University of Virginia freshman Kate Douglass picked up her 2nd individual win, and 4th victory overall, to kick off day 3. Her time of 50.83 is about half-a-second shy of her mid-season 50.30 that remains her lifetime best.

A 1-2-5-6 finish for Virginia, plus a B-final win from Caroline Gmelich, led to a 129-point event for Virginia, who entered the day with a lead over NC State. The Wolfpack, meanwhile, didn’t score any points in the race, which just-about seals this meet for the Cavaliers, barring disaster over the last 3 sessions of the meet.

The defending champion Morgan Hill of Virginia took 2nd in 51.12, about a tenth slower than she went last year, while Louisville’s Grace Oglesby also slid a spot, from 2nd at last year’s meet to 3rd this season.

Alyssa Marsh, after her 22.0 split in the 50 fly on Duke’s 200 medley relay earlier in the meet, took 4th in the 100 fly with a time of 51.82. She’s already earned her NCAA invite via a 51.0 mid-season swim.

None of the 8 A-finalists swam a best time in the evening session.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – Finals

ACC meet record: 4:04.21 – Tanja Kylliainen, 2015

ACC record: 4:03.51 – Tanja Kylliainen, 2015

2019 ACC Champion: Kathleen Moore (NCS) – 4:05.24

This race was a great example of how fun a 400 IM can be to watch, as the leaders changed from stroke to stroke. UVA junior Abby Richter was the early leader after going out in 55.01 on the fly leg, but defending champion Kate Moore moved just 0.08s ahead of Richter on the backstroke leg. UVA freshman Ella Nelson surged ahead after splitting 33.92/34.55 on breast. She continued to hold the lead after the first 50 of freestyle, but Moore charged home, out splitting Nelson 27.48 to 28.63 on the last 50, en route to winning by the narrowest of margins, 4:04.35 to 4:04.36.

Moore remains the only woman in NC State history to win an ACC title in this race. NC State has been part of ACC women’s swimming since it started in 1979.

Richter ended up 4th in 4:05.86, NC State sophomore Emma Muzzy took 3rd in 4:05.08, and NC State also got a 5th-place finish from Makayla Sargent, helping NC State narrow the point gap against UVA.

All eight women in the A-final improved on their time from this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Finals

ACC meet record: 1:41.60 – Mallory Comerford, 2019

ACC record: 1:39.80 – Mallory Comerford, 2018

2019 ACC Champion: Mallory Comerford (LOU) – 1:41.60

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – Finals

ACC meet record: 57.74 – Sophie Hansson , 2019

, 2019 ACC record: 57.74 – Sophie Hansson , 2019

, 2019 2019 ACC Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS) – 57.74

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – Finals

ACC meet record: 50.74 – Courtney Bartholomew, 2016

ACC record: 50.01 – Courtney Bartholomew, 2014

2019 ACC Champion: Elise Haan (NCS) – 51.43

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals