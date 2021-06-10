National & World Masters Records Fall at Sarasota Long Course Meet

Courtesy: Anna Lea Matysek

13 potential USMS records*, including six potential world records, were set at the 2021 Bumpy Jones Classic Long Course Masters Meet, held June 5-6, 2021, at the Selby Aquatic Center in Sarasota, Fla.

The annual meet is named in honor of Burwell “Bumpy” Jones, 1952 Olympian, who passed away earlier this year. Jones was a long-time Sharks Masters team member.

Lawrence Day of the Michigan Masters led the way with five potential USMS and world records in the Men’s 70-74 age group. Day set a record in every event he swam: the 200 Backstroke (2:40.25), 200 Fly (2:51.90), 200 IM (2:45.55), 100 Fly (1:09.50), and 400 IM (5:55.97).

Diann Uustal of the Sarasota Sharks Masters club set four potential USMS records in the Women’s 75-79 age group. Uustal swam the 50 Backstroke (41.22), 100 Backstroke (1:29.76), and 200 Backstroke (3:18.25) events along with the 50 Freestyle (35.27).

In the Men’s 80-84 age group, Mike Freshley, also of the Sarasota Sharks, set potential USMS records in the 50 Breaststroke (42.84), 100 Breaststroke (1:39.15), and 200 Breaststroke (3:35.65) events.

A Sarasota Sharks relay also set a potential USMS and world record. The Men’s relay team included Jack Groselle, Jack Martin, Bob Couch, and Rick Walker. Their time in the Men’s 280-319 age group for the 800 Freestyle Relay was 10:15.72.

*All records are subject to further verification.