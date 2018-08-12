Nathan Adrian Scratches 50 Free on Final Day of 2018 Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

In his last chance to qualify for an individual swim at the 2019 World Championships, 29-year old American captain Nathan Adrian declared a false start in prelims off the 50 free.

On Sunday morning, starting the final day of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Adrian opted to not swim the race. The prelims session was a slow one, with only American teen Michael Andrew going sub-22 in 21.83 (he was the fastest qualifier for finals by .34 seconds, ahead of another American, Caeleb Dressel).

Adrian was the 2010 Pan Pac Champion in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, and at the 2014 edition placed 2nd in the 100 and 3rd in the 50 free. Earlier this year, a 3-year undefeated streak at the Pro Swim Series in the 100 free ended. His 8-year USA Swimming National title streak in the 100 free also came to an end.

But Adrian has still shown some juice in that 100 free this week. His 47.27 to anchor the 400 free relay on Saturday was the fastest on the American team by almost half-a-second, and was the second-fastest in the field (Pedro Spajari, Brazil, 46.94) before the Americans were disqualified for swimming in the wrong order.

With the scratch, Adrian, who still may anchor the men’s 400 medley on Sunday evening, will qualify only for the 400 free relay at next year’s World Championships (which he’ll have to swim). This does give him the option to also race at the Pan American Games, because he’s a relay-only swimmer for Worlds.