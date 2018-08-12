Nathan Adrian Scratches 50 Free on Final Day of 2018 Pan Pacs

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
In his last chance to qualify for an individual swim at the 2019 World Championships, 29-year old American captain Nathan Adrian declared a false start in prelims off the 50 free.
On Sunday morning, starting the final day of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, Adrian opted to not swim the race. The prelims session was a slow one, with only American teen Michael Andrew going sub-22 in 21.83 (he was the fastest qualifier for finals by .34 seconds, ahead of another American, Caeleb Dressel).
Adrian was the 2010 Pan Pac Champion in both the 50 and 100 freestyles, and at the 2014 edition placed 2nd in the 100 and 3rd in the 50 free. Earlier this year, a 3-year undefeated streak at the Pro Swim Series in the 100 free ended. His 8-year USA Swimming National title streak in the 100 free also came to an end.
But Adrian has still shown some juice in that 100 free this week. His 47.27 to anchor the 400 free relay on Saturday was the fastest on the American team by almost half-a-second, and was the second-fastest in the field (Pedro Spajari, Brazil, 46.94) before the Americans were disqualified for swimming in the wrong order.
With the scratch, Adrian, who still may anchor the men’s 400 medley on Sunday evening, will qualify only for the 400 free relay at next year’s World Championships (which he’ll have to swim). This does give him the option to also race at the Pan American Games, because he’s a relay-only swimmer for Worlds.
I think he scratched to save his energy for the medley relay … Murphy Andrew dressel and Adrian I imagine for the final
I’m pretty sure it’s going to be Wilson over Andrew.
Ok if you say so.. but Wilson also has the 200 breast final tonight so he might be tired for the relay .. that would be good news for Packard if Australia since he will be fresh in comparison to Wilson
A bit sad that his reign in US sprint free is coming to an end. Sometimes sports stars aren’t great role-models, certainly not the case for Adrian, class act through and through
The polarization about dressel here is hilarious. Before pan pacs, he’s going to smash WRs left and right. Once he fails to meet those expectations, his swimming career is suddenly over!
As for role models, most people on USA’s swimming team is a good role model. Not many people are as stupid as Lochte.
Not so sure it has. He’s had two low 47 relay splits in the last two years. No one else has done that. I’d like him in a closet training until 2020 to make sure he can anchor the relays. He’s probably the relay anchor GOAT, in terms of number of times he’s pulled it out or held on. Always clutch.
Dressel has also had two 47 low relay splits in that time frame.
Nathan has at least a couple of good years left. Grevers missed 2010 pan pacs and 2011 but came back better than ever won the 2012 Olympics, 2013 worlds and again medaled at worlds at age 30 and 32. I think Nathan will swim great as a relay only swimmer next year and will be on the 2020 team at some event even if it is just the relay.