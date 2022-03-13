Multi-Event Threat Kristof Milak Scores 4 Wins In Szeged

SZEGED SWIMMING MEET

Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th

Tiszavirág Sports Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Results

At a local Hungarian meet in Szeged, Olympic champion and 200m fly world record holder Kristof Milak took to the pool in multiple events to kickoff his calendar year of racing.

First, in his signature 200m fly, the event in which he owns the World Record and achieved Olympic gold, 22-year-old Milak punched a time of 1:57.58 to handily defeat the field and win the top prize.

He was slightly quicker in the morning, producing a top-seeded swim of 1:56.44 to land lane 4 in Szeged.

Milak doubled up on the discipline with a convincing win in the 100m fly, touching in a final time of 51.37.

Opening in 24.06 and closing in 27.31, Milak’s time here easily beats out the 52.21 he logged nearly one year ago in Nice in February of 2021 just for a point of reference.

The Hungarian star wrapped up his meet with victories in the 100m and 200m free, posting marks of 49.80 and 1:49.32, respectively.

According to FINA’s rankings for 2022, Milak’s 1:56.44 inserts him onto the list as the 4th fastest 200m fly performer in the world so far, while his 51.37 100m fly renders him #3 in the world this year at this point.