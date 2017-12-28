MP Journey Series Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman Ka Sath :Episode 4

Swimmers Or Coaches Ke Beech Ek Khas Bond Hota Hai. Coach Bob Bowman And Michael Phelps Ne Iss Series Me Ye Btaya Hai Ki Kaise Wo Dono Mil Ke Ek Successful Team Bne.
Michael Phelps Iss Episode Me Btate Hai Ki Kaise Bob Ki Training Ke Karan Wo Wo Sab Achieve Kar Ske Jo Ki Lagbhag Namumkin Tha. Unhone Strokes Ko Count Karke Swimming Karne Ka Bhi Labh Btaya Hai. Video Ko Jarur Dekhe.
EPISODE FOUR – PREPAREDNESS
About MP
Mp, Aqua Sphere Dwara Design Ki Gyi Hai, Or Iski Shuruwat 2015 Ke Spring Season Me Hui Thi. Michael Phelps’ Aur Bob Bowman’s Ke Sath Mp Brand Ki Shuruwat Hui Thi Or Mp Har Product Se Swimmers Ko Next Level Tak Pahuchne Me Help Karta Hai. Aqua Sphere Aaj Worldwide Ho Chuka Hai Or Apne Products Ko Har Swimmers Tak Pahuchane Ki Kosis Kar Rha Hai, Taki Har Ek Swimmers Iska Labh Utha Ske. Normal Suit Se Lekar Racing Suits Tak Aapko Har Ek Product Aqua Sphere Provide Krata Hai.
About Aqua Sphere
Aqua Sphere Italy Ke Genoa Me 1998 Ko Establish Hua Tha, Aqua Sphere Premier Swimming Equipments Manufacturer Hai, Jo Swimming, Recreational Swimming, Aquatic Exercise Or Triathlons Ke Liye Products Bnate Hai. Cutting-Edge Seal Mask Ke Sath Aqua Sphere Ne Apni Industry Ka Standard Bna Liya Or Aaj Aqua Sphere Innovative Products Ke Sath Apni Range Ko Bdhate Ja Rha Hai Or Aaj Eye Protection, Swimwear, Triathlon Wetsuits, Footwear, Or Swim Fitness Or Training Accessories Ko Market Me La Chuka Hai. Aqua Sphere Ka Design Aaj Kafi Sare Celebrities Or Athletes Use Kar Rhe Hai. Michael Phelps Ke Bare Me Sab Jante Hai, Michael Phelps, Aqua Sphere Ke Global Brand Partnership Hai. For More Information, Visit Www.Aquasphereswim.Com Or Http://Www.Facebook.Com/Aquasphereswim.
