MP Journey Series with Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman-Hindi

“Success Is Not A Destination But A Journey”

Hello Swimmers, Welcome Back To SwimSwam Hindi. To Aaj Ka Video Thoda Special Hone Wala Hai Kyuki Aaj Jo Video SwimSwam Aapke Sath Share Krne Ja Rha Hai Usme World Ke Greatest Swimmer Michael Phelps Aur Unke Coach Bob Bowman Hai. Or Iska Title Hai “The Journey-Finding The Right Coach For You” Maine Isme Subtitles Add Kar Diya Hai Taki Sabko Ye Video Smjh Me Aye Or Iss Video Ke Jariye Bob Or Michael Phelps Jo Message Dena Chahte Hai Wo Sabko Smjh Aye.

Iss Video Me Dono Ne Achi Trike Se Smjhaya Hai Ki Har Athlete Ki Personality Ke Hisab Se Usko Push Karna Chahiye Taki Wo Apko Shi Result De Ske.

Michael Phelps Btate Hai Ki :- Ye Chiz Totally Personality Par Depend Hoti Hai, Jaise Mai Kisi Point Par Fas Jata Hu To Mujhe Ek Push Ki Jarurat Hoti Hai Uss Point Se Bahar Nikle Ke Liye. Or Mai Or Bob Dono Ye Ache Se Jante Hai Ki Agar Mujhe Ek Hard Push Kiya Jaye To Uske Badle Equal Amount Me Mai Push Back Krunga(Results). Kyuki Aisi Hi Meri Personality Hai.

Bob Bowman Btate Hai: Mujhe Lagta Hai Athletes Ko Apne Coach Ko Ek Teacher Ki Tarah Manna Chahiye Naki Kisi Aise Inshan Ki Tarah Jo Roj Ek Hi Work Kra Ke Bore Kare. Athletes Ko Wo Inshan/Coach Ki Jarurat Hai Jo Unko Right Skills Or Right Life Lesson Sikhne Me Help Kare. Aur Ek Aisa Environment Create Kre Jisme Athlete Comfortable Feel Kre.

Mp Journey Episode One: Finding A Coach

Swimmers Or Coaches Ke Beech Ek Khas Bond Hota Hai. Coach Bob Bowman And Michael Phelps Ne Iss Series Me Ye Btaya Hai Ki Kaise Wo Dono Mil Ke Ek Successful Team Bne.

