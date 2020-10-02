MN Will Start High School Boys Swim Season On Time; No Girls Swim State Meet

Minnesota’s state high school league has announced that the boys swimming & diving season will begin as scheduled in the winter. The fall girls season, though, will not feature a state meet.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota shortened its fall high school sports seasons. That included girls swimming & diving, which was reduced by about 20% in weeks and 30% in meets. The season has been limited to dual meets, with no invites or meets with three or more teams allowed.

Now, the MSHSL (Minnesota State High School League) announced yesterday that it will not host post-section play in any fall sports. That means that high school swim teams can have some level of adapted section meets, but the state will not host a State Championship meet.

The MSHSL also approved sports calendars for winter sports. In Minnesota, that includes the boys swimming & diving season.

Boys swim & dive was one of the few sports that did not have its start date adjusted. The season will still begin on November 30. It’s unclear as of yet whether the state will host State Championships in winter sports. The boys state meet would be in early March for Minnesota, but if the state follows the same model as it did for girls swimming, the season would wrap up with section meets in late February.

Like the girls season, the boys swim & dive season will see a 30% reduction in total contests, but the length of the season will remain roughly the same.

Minnesota features a number of top high school athletes, headed by senior Hayden Zheng of St. Louis Park (the #13 recruit nationally in the class of 2021) and Charlie Crosby of Breck (the #9 recruit nationally in the class of 2022).