China Ne Mixed Relay Me Bnaya New World Record – Race Video

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

2020 Chinese Swimming Championships ke final day par china ki relay team ne mixed relay me ek new world record bna diya.

Is team me Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei, and Yang Junxuan ne heats me 3:38.41 ka behatreen time diya jo ki world record time(3:38.56) se kafi kareeb tha. Pichla record 2017 world championships me United States Ne Bnaya tha.

Pichle Record me US ki Relay Team Me Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, and Simone Manuel shamil the.

Niche dono teams ke time split ka comparison diya hua hai.

New Record – 3:38.41

Old Record – 3:38.56

Matt Grevers – 52.32

Lilly King – 1:04.15

Caeleb Dressel – 49.92

Simone Manuel – 52.17

2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships me apne squad ke disqualified hone ke baad se hi china hungry thi kuch behatreen karne ke liye. China 2017 world championships ke bronze medal ko improve karna chahte the, jo hi 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships me dekhne ko mil gaya. 2017 me china US and Australia Ke baad 3rd number par raha tha.

Is world record me china ke team ke individual time ki baat kre to Xu ne 100m back Ke Prelims Me 52.37 Ka time Diya, Yan Zibei ne 100m breast Me 58.73, Zhang Ne 100m free Me 52.90 and 100m fly Me 55.62 Jabki Yang Junxuan women’s 200m free Me Vijeta Bani. Zhang Yufei Ka fly split 56.11 Ka Tha.

