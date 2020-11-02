Mizuno Signs Professional Swimmer, Erika Brown

Mizuno, the global specialty sporting goods company, is furthering its commitment to U.S. swimming by adding professional swimmer, Erika Brown to the Mizuno USA Swim athlete roster. Brown is an American Record Holder, current part of the USA National Swim Team and a University of Tennessee Alumna.

Competing in national and international competitions, Brown is currently the second fastest performer in history for the 100-yard freestyle behind the American Record Holder and Olympic Champion, Simone Manual. Brown holds the American Record in the 100-yard butterfly and the SEC Record in the 50-yard freestyle, along with winning Gold and Silver Medals at the 2018 Short Course World Championships, as well as taking home 21 All-American honors throughout her college career.

“Brown possesses all of the qualities Mizuno looks for in not only an athlete, but in an individual,” said Tomohiro Ota, Chief Marketing Officer of Mizuno USA. “We have no doubt with her extremely impressive athletic background that she will provide invaluable insights into competitive swimming and continue to push Mizuno further into the U.S. swimming market. We’re proud to welcome her into our family of athletes.”

During this partnership, Brown will wear the GX-Sonic V tech suit, along with other Mizuno Training gear and apparel. She will also provide advice for both the improvement and development of Mizuno’s swim products, and will be a part of the advertising, communications and publicity activities for Mizuno USA Swim.

“I am so thrilled to be partnering with Mizuno,” said Brown. “The Mizuno family has not only made me feel so welcome, but has provided me with everything I need to become the best athlete I can be. I cannot wait to represent Mizuno as I begin my professional career and journey towards Tokyo 2021!”

Brown will make her first appearance as a Mizuno athlete at the International Swim League as a member of the Cali Condors.

For more information about Mizuno swimming and the GX-Sonic tech suit, visit MizunoUSA.com. Follow @MizunoSwimUSA for product updates, athlete stories and brand news.

More about Erika Brown:

Affiliation: University of Tennessee (Knoxville) Swim Team, ISL Cali Candors

Date of Birth: November 15, 1995 (age 23)

Place of Birth: Pleasanton, California

Major Career Points:

Won the Women’s 100 Free in 53.42 at 2019 U.S. Open

Part of Tennessee Volunteer’s Swim Team’s first SEC team title

American Record: 100-yard butterfly

SEC Record: 50-yard freestyle

2018 SC World Championships: Gold Medal in 4 X 50 Freestyle relay and Silver MEDAL 4 X 100 Freestyle Relay

College Career: 21 All-American Titles

2019 Long Course US Open: Gold Medal in 100-meter freestyle

Swimming news is courtesy of MIZUNO, a SwimSwam partner.