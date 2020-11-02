Abbie Wood on British Record: “It’s more than I ever thought I’d do” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6
- Sunday, November 1st: 6-8pm CET/11-1pm U.S. Central
- Monday, November 2nd: 4-6pm CET/9-11am U.S. Central
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- Teams: Energy Standard/Aqua Centurions/New York Breakers/Toronto Titans
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 200 IM
New York’s Abbie Wood has been among the standouts so far this season, and keeps the momentum rolling here by putting on a clinic the women’s 200 IM. Her swim of 2:04.77 is a personal best and improves on the 2:05.36 she did in Match 4, as she jackpots four swimmers for 19 points.
The Breakers all of a sudden find themselves just 14 points back of the match lead. Tessa Cieplucha and Kelsey Wog kept the points rolling in for Toronto, going 1-2 as they outscore Energy Standard by eight points and retake the match lead.
ACQ’s Tain Bruce misses the cut-off time of 2:13.50 here and so her team is deducted one point.