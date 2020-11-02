Abbie Wood on British Record: “It’s more than I ever thought I’d do” (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM

New York’s Abbie Wood has been among the standouts so far this season, and keeps the momentum rolling here by putting on a clinic the women’s 200 IM. Her swim of 2:04.77 is a personal best and improves on the 2:05.36 she did in Match 4, as she jackpots four swimmers for 19 points.

The Breakers all of a sudden find themselves just 14 points back of the match lead. Tessa Cieplucha and Kelsey Wog kept the points rolling in for Toronto, going 1-2 as they outscore Energy Standard by eight points and retake the match lead.

ACQ’s Tain Bruce misses the cut-off time of 2:13.50 here and so her team is deducted one point.