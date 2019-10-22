Mitrovic, Hudak, Popovic Score 8-Goal Efforts to Lead WP Week 7 Performances

Loyola Marymount’s Blazo Mitrovic, Iona’s Patrick Hudak and Salem’s Milos Popovic each turned in an eight-goal effort on Week 7 of collegiate men’s water polo action.
Mitrovic’s career-high effort came in a 16-14 win over Air Force on Saturday, while Hudak notched eight scores in a 17-12 win over Gannon. Popovic accounted for eight of Salem’s goals in a 24-13 win over Washington and Jefferson on Sunday.
Three other players managed a seven-goal performance: Loyola Marymount’s David Carrasco, Fordham’s Jake Miller-Tolt and McKendree’s Joseph Mahan.
Miller-Tolt’s seven scores played a key role in the Rams’ 11-10 win over #18 Princeton, putting in the eventual game winner with 2:58 to play.
Six players registered six-goal hauls to go with 16 five-goal efforts and 41 four-score performances. All told, there were 69 occurrences of four or more goals, plus 72 hat tricks.
|Goals
|Player, Team
|Opponent
|Date
|8
|Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount
|Air Force
|10-19.
|8
|Patrick Hudak, Iona
|Gannon
|10-19.
|8
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-20.
|7
|David Carrasco, Loyola Marymount
|Santa Clara
|10-17.
|7
|Jake Miller-Tolt, Fordham
|Princeton
|10-19.
|7
|Joseph Mahan, McKendree
|Connecticut College
|10-20.
|6
|Nikola Nikolic, St. Francis Brooklyn
|La Salle
|10-19.
|6
|Ben Brauer, McKendree
|Salem
|10-19.
|6
|Matt Haygood, McKendree
|Salem
|10-19.
|6
|Mike Gertsik, Connecticut College
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-19.
|6
|Andrew Edwards, Washington & Jefferson
|Connecticut College
|10-19.
|6
|Cole Atwell, Brown
|George Washington
|10-20.
|5
|Andrew Brozovic, Iona
|Wagner
|10-16.
|5
|German Rodriguez, Iona
|Penn State Behrend
|10-18.
|5
|Andu Vlasceanu, Bucknell
|Wagner
|10-19.
|5
|Campbell Harris, Air Force
|Loyola Marymount
|10-19.
|5
|Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst
|Iona
|10-19.
|5
|Patrick Hudak, Iona
|Mercyhurst
|10-19.
|5
|Thomas Squeglia, Gannon
|Penn State Behrend
|10-19.
|5
|Quinn Lloyd, Iona
|Gannon
|10-19.
|5
|James Thygesen, Brown
|La Salle
|10-19.
|5
|Keller Maloney, Princeton
|Fordham
|10-19.
|5
|Dylan Elliott, Pomona-Pitzer
|Harvard
|10-19.
|5
|Cam Spicer, Washington & Jefferson
|Salem
|10-20.
|5
|Michael Rojas, Salem
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-20.
|5
|Luke Pavillard, Pacific
|UC Santa Barbara
|10-20.
|5
|Alex Tsotadze, Harvard
|La Salle
|10-20.
|5
|Adrian Maher, McKendree
|Connecticut College
|10-20.
|4
|Graham Asalone, Chapman
|Pomona-Pitzer
|10-16.
|4
|Chris Frejlach, Redlands
|Whittier
|10-16.
|4
|Dominick Nevarez, Whittier
|Redlands
|10-16.
|4
|Nir Gross, UC Davis
|Fresno Pacific
|10-18.
|4
|Marko Asic, Pepperdine
|UC Irvine
|10-18.
|4
|Balazs Kosa, Pepperdine
|UC Irvine
|10-18.
|4
|Shane Hughes, Santa Clara
|UC San Diego
|10-18.
|4
|Isaak Hatopp, Penn State Behrend
|Iona
|10-18.
|4
|James Thygesen, Brown
|Wagner
|10-18.
|4
|Oliver Fodor, Wagner
|Brown
|10-18.
|4
|Jake Cavano, UCLA
|Pacific
|10-18.
|4
|Felix Brozyna-Vilim, UCLA
|Pacific
|10-18.
|4
|Andras Levai, George Washington
|MIT
|10-19.
|4
|Tadeu Rodrigues, St. Francis Brooklyn
|La Salle
|10-19.
|4
|Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech
|Whittier
|10-19.
|4
|Graham Asalone, Chapman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|10-19.
|4
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|Connecticut College
|10-19.
|4
|Rafael Real Vergara, Long Beach State
|San Jose State
|10-19.
|4
|Austin Hoff, Penn State Behrend
|Mercyhurst
|10-19.
|4
|Daniel Alvarez, Mercyhurst
|Penn State Behrend
|10-19.
|4
|Austin Barton, Concordia (Irvine)
|Fresno Pacific
|10-19.
|4
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|10-19.
|4
|Vladimir Mickic, St. Francis Brooklyn
|Bucknell
|10-19.
|4
|Drago Marjanovic, Gannon
|Iona
|10-19.
|4
|Hannes Daube, USC
|Pepperdine
|10-19.
|4
|Mate Toth, Pepperdine
|USC
|10-19.
|4
|Felix Brozyna-Vilim, UCLA
|Cal Baptist
|10-19.
|4
|Milos Popovic, Salem
|McKendree
|10-19.
|4
|Izaya Owotor, McKendree
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-19.
|4
|Jesus Osorio, McKendree
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-19.
|4
|Matthew Haygood, McKendree
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-19.
|4
|Allesio Brunochelli, Long Beach State
|Golden West College
|10-19.
|4
|Charlie Owens, Harvard
|George Washington
|10-19.
|4
|Dennis Blyashov, Harvard
|George Washington
|10-19.
|4
|Atakan Destici, George Washington
|Harvard
|10-19.
|4
|Andrew Mavis, George Washington
|Harvard
|10-19.
|4
|Dennis Blyashov, Harvard
|Pomona-Pitzer
|10-19.
|4
|Jackson Enright, Harvard
|Pomona-Pitzer
|10-19.
|4
|Adam Hudson, Salem
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-20.
|4
|Jeremie Cote, Pacific
|UC Santa Barbara
|10-20.
|4
|Sam Nangle, UC Santa Barbara
|Pacific
|10-20.
