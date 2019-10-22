Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mitrovic, Hudak, Popovic Score 8-Goal Efforts to Lead WP Week 7 Performances

Loyola Marymount’s Blazo Mitrovic, Iona’s Patrick Hudak and Salem’s Milos Popovic each turned in an eight-goal effort on Week 7 of collegiate men’s water polo action.

Mitrovic’s career-high effort came in a 16-14 win over Air Force on Saturday, while Hudak notched eight scores in a 17-12 win over Gannon. Popovic accounted for eight of Salem’s goals in a 24-13 win over Washington and Jefferson on Sunday.

Three other players managed a seven-goal performance: Loyola Marymount’s David Carrasco, Fordham’s Jake Miller-Tolt and McKendree’s Joseph Mahan.

Miller-Tolt’s seven scores played a key role in the Rams’ 11-10 win over #18 Princeton, putting in the eventual game winner with 2:58 to play.

Six players registered six-goal hauls to go with 16 five-goal efforts and 41 four-score performances. All told, there were 69 occurrences of four or more goals, plus 72 hat tricks.

Goals Player, Team Opponent Date
8 Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount Air Force 10-19.
8 Patrick Hudak, Iona Gannon 10-19.
8 Milos Popovic, Salem Washington & Jefferson 10-20.
7 David Carrasco, Loyola Marymount Santa Clara 10-17.
7 Jake Miller-Tolt, Fordham Princeton 10-19.
7 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Connecticut College 10-20.
6 Nikola Nikolic, St. Francis Brooklyn La Salle 10-19.
6 Ben Brauer, McKendree Salem 10-19.
6 Matt Haygood, McKendree Salem 10-19.
6 Mike Gertsik, Connecticut College Washington & Jefferson 10-19.
6 Andrew Edwards, Washington & Jefferson Connecticut College 10-19.
6 Cole Atwell, Brown George Washington 10-20.
5 Andrew Brozovic, Iona Wagner 10-16.
5 German Rodriguez, Iona Penn State Behrend 10-18.
5 Andu Vlasceanu, Bucknell Wagner 10-19.
5 Campbell Harris, Air Force Loyola Marymount 10-19.
5 Ryan Witoslawski, Mercyhurst Iona 10-19.
5 Patrick Hudak, Iona Mercyhurst 10-19.
5 Thomas Squeglia, Gannon Penn State Behrend 10-19.
5 Quinn Lloyd, Iona Gannon 10-19.
5 James Thygesen, Brown La Salle 10-19.
5 Keller Maloney, Princeton Fordham 10-19.
5 Dylan Elliott, Pomona-Pitzer Harvard 10-19.
5 Cam Spicer, Washington & Jefferson Salem 10-20.
5 Michael Rojas, Salem Washington & Jefferson 10-20.
5 Luke Pavillard, Pacific UC Santa Barbara 10-20.
5 Alex Tsotadze, Harvard La Salle 10-20.
5 Adrian Maher, McKendree Connecticut College 10-20.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Pomona-Pitzer 10-16.
4 Chris Frejlach, Redlands Whittier 10-16.
4 Dominick Nevarez, Whittier Redlands 10-16.
4 Nir Gross, UC Davis Fresno Pacific 10-18.
4 Marko Asic, Pepperdine UC Irvine 10-18.
4 Balazs Kosa, Pepperdine UC Irvine 10-18.
4 Shane Hughes, Santa Clara UC San Diego 10-18.
4 Isaak Hatopp, Penn State Behrend Iona 10-18.
4 James Thygesen, Brown Wagner 10-18.
4 Oliver Fodor, Wagner Brown 10-18.
4 Jake Cavano, UCLA Pacific 10-18.
4 Felix Brozyna-Vilim, UCLA Pacific 10-18.
4 Andras Levai, George Washington MIT 10-19.
4 Tadeu Rodrigues, St. Francis Brooklyn La Salle 10-19.
4 Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech Whittier 10-19.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-19.
4 Milos Popovic, Salem Connecticut College 10-19.
4 Rafael Real Vergara, Long Beach State San Jose State 10-19.
4 Austin Hoff, Penn State Behrend Mercyhurst 10-19.
4 Daniel Alvarez, Mercyhurst Penn State Behrend 10-19.
4 Austin Barton, Concordia (Irvine) Fresno Pacific 10-19.
4 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell St. Francis Brooklyn 10-19.
4 Vladimir Mickic, St. Francis Brooklyn Bucknell 10-19.
4 Drago Marjanovic, Gannon Iona 10-19.
4 Hannes Daube, USC Pepperdine 10-19.
4 Mate Toth, Pepperdine USC 10-19.
4 Felix Brozyna-Vilim, UCLA Cal Baptist 10-19.
4 Milos Popovic, Salem McKendree 10-19.
4 Izaya Owotor, McKendree Washington & Jefferson 10-19.
4 Jesus Osorio, McKendree Washington & Jefferson 10-19.
4 Matthew Haygood, McKendree Washington & Jefferson 10-19.
4 Allesio Brunochelli, Long Beach State Golden West College 10-19.
4 Charlie Owens, Harvard George Washington 10-19.
4 Dennis Blyashov, Harvard George Washington 10-19.
4 Atakan Destici, George Washington Harvard 10-19.
4 Andrew Mavis, George Washington Harvard 10-19.
4 Dennis Blyashov, Harvard Pomona-Pitzer 10-19.
4 Jackson Enright, Harvard Pomona-Pitzer 10-19.
4 Adam Hudson, Salem Washington & Jefferson 10-20.
4 Jeremie Cote, Pacific UC Santa Barbara 10-20.
4 Sam Nangle, UC Santa Barbara Pacific 10-20.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!