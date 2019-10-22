Mitrovic, Hudak, Popovic Score 8-Goal Efforts to Lead WP Week 7 Performances

Loyola Marymount’s Blazo Mitrovic, Iona’s Patrick Hudak and Salem’s Milos Popovic each turned in an eight-goal effort on Week 7 of collegiate men’s water polo action.

Mitrovic’s career-high effort came in a 16-14 win over Air Force on Saturday, while Hudak notched eight scores in a 17-12 win over Gannon. Popovic accounted for eight of Salem’s goals in a 24-13 win over Washington and Jefferson on Sunday.

Three other players managed a seven-goal performance: Loyola Marymount’s David Carrasco, Fordham’s Jake Miller-Tolt and McKendree’s Joseph Mahan.

Miller-Tolt’s seven scores played a key role in the Rams’ 11-10 win over #18 Princeton, putting in the eventual game winner with 2:58 to play.

Six players registered six-goal hauls to go with 16 five-goal efforts and 41 four-score performances. All told, there were 69 occurrences of four or more goals, plus 72 hat tricks.