Practice + Pancakes: Louisville Throws Down on VO-Tuesday

After going to practice with Indiana, SwimSwam drove down the road to Louisville, where we filmed the cardinals Tuesday PM workout. On Tuesdays, Louisville has what they call “VO-Tuesdays”, aka they do a VO2 set. The team went through this main set 3 times. For the girls who were getting ready for the SMU classic, they built the 1st round, went hard on the 2nd round, and chilled the 3rd round.

This week’s set was simple, but got the job done in making everyone go fast and be in pain while doing it.

3x

4×25 :30, 50 ez 1:30

3×50 1:00, 50 ez 1:30

2×75 1:30, 50 ez 1:30

100 1:30, 100 ez 1:30

In the diving well, the distance crew was doing something a little different…

Put a fast suit on

1,500 all out

1,000 all out

500 all out