A Viewer’s Guide To The International Swimming League’s Budapest Stop

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: Budapest

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

LINKS

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

United States: ESPN3

Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport

Australia: 7plus

New Zealand: Spark

Canada: CBC

Latin America: Claro Sport

Brazil: TV Globo

Caribbean: FlowSports

Israel: Sports 1

Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport

TEAMS COMPETING

This weekend will feature ‘Group B’ in a rematch of last week’s Lewisville contest, won by the London Roar. Here’s a look at the rosters from last week – we’ll update links as we get news on rosters for this coming week:

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT # 1 100 Fly 2 3 50 Breast 4 5 400 IM 6 7 4×100 Free Relay —Break— 9 200 Back 8 11 50 Free 10 4×100 Medley Relay 12 —Break— 13 200 Free 14 15 50 Back 16 17 200 Breast 18 4×100 Free Relay 19

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT # 20 100 Free 21 22 100 Breast 23 24 400 Free 25 26 4×100 Medley Relay —Break— 28 200 IM 27 30 50 Fly 29 32 100 Back 31 33 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 33 —Break— 34 200 Fly 35 36 50 Free Skins 37 38 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 38

SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN

Scoring for each event will be as follows:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS RACE 1st 9 18 27 2nd 7 14 21 3rd 6 12 12 4th 5 10 10 5th 4 8 4 6th 3 6 3 7th 2 4 2 8th 1 2 1

Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:

Regular season: