Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

A Viewer’s Guide To The International Swimming League’s Budapest Stop

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: Budapest

  • Group B, Match 2
  • Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019
  • 6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)
  • Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
  • Short Course Meters (SCM) format
  • ESPN3 Live Stream Links:
  • Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

LINKS

WHERE TO WATCH BY REGION

  • United States: ESPN3
  • Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport
  • Australia: 7plus
  • New Zealand: Spark
  • Canada: CBC
  • Latin America: Claro Sport
  • Brazil: TV Globo
  • Caribbean: FlowSports
  • Israel: Sports 1
  • Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport

TEAMS COMPETING

This weekend will feature ‘Group B’ in a rematch of last week’s Lewisville contest, won by the London Roar. Here’s a look at the rosters from last week – we’ll update links as we get news on rosters for this coming week:

EVENT LINEUP

Here’s a look at this weekend’s event schedule. Each session is broken into three blocks, each of which ends in a relay event, which is then followed by a break, though the exact length of the breaks has not been specified.

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 1 MEN’S EVENT #
1 100 Fly 2
3 50 Breast 4
5 400 IM 6
7
4×100 Free Relay
—Break—
9 200 Back 8
11 50 Free 10
4×100 Medley Relay 12
—Break—
13 200 Free 14
15 50 Back 16
17 200 Breast 18
4×100 Free Relay 19

 

WOMEN’S EVENT # DAY 2 MEN’S EVENT #
20 100 Free 21
22 100 Breast 23
24 400 Free 25
26
4×100 Medley Relay
—Break—
28 200 IM 27
30 50 Fly 29
32 100 Back 31
33 4×100 Mixed Free Relay 33
—Break—
34 200 Fly 35
36 50 Free Skins 37
38 4×50 Mixed Medley (if tiebreak needed) 38

SCORING & POINTS BREAKDOWN

Scoring for each event will be as follows:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY EVENT SKINS RACE
1st 9 18 27
2nd 7 14 21
3rd 6 12 12
4th 5 10 10
5th 4 8 4
6th 3 6 3
7th 2 4 2
8th 1 2 1

Relays count for double, and skins races effectively triple if you make it to the third round; if eliminated in the second round, an athlete earns double points, but if knocked out in the first round, the point totals are the same as a normal race.

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified based on the ISL ‘money point’ system:

Regular season:

INDIVIDUAL EVENT RELAY SKINS
1st $1,800 $900 $5,400
2nd $1,200 $600 $3,600
3rd $600 $300 $1,800
4th $300 $150 $900

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Nate

Roar is too stacked. They definitely need a redraft or some kind of new way of picking teams for next season

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!