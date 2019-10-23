LA Current Loses Baker, Eastin, Licon, Josa For Budapest ISL Stop

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Four key contributors worth a combined 59 points in Lewisville will not make the trip to Budapest for the LA Current’s second International Swimming League match.

Kathleen Baker, Ella Eastin, Will Licon and Matthew Josa are not on the roster for Budapest after scoring the following point values in Lewisville:

Swimmer Points Number of Lewisville Entries Kathleen Baker 19.5 4 100/200 BK, 50 BR, W Medley Relay Ella Eastin 19 5 200/400 IM, 200/400 FR, 200 FL Will Licon 18.5 4 50/100/200 BR, M Medley Relay Matthew Josa 2 1 M Free Relay

Baker is probably the biggest loss. She was 2nd in the 100 and 200 backstrokes and led off LA’s top medley relay. The Current still has Amy Bilquist on the roster, who should be just fine filling in as the top backstroker, but their depth could be suspect after that.

Eastin filled in a lot of tough events (and a lot of cumulative meters) last week. She was 3rd in the 400 IM and 5th in the 200 IM. Her top replacement might be Bailey Andison, who mostly swam breaststroke and relays last week.

Licon swam all three breaststrokes for the Current and was 2nd in the 200 and 4th in the 100. Luckily, though, LA is still solid on breaststrokers with Josh Prenot, Felipe Lima and Andrew Seliskar still active.

A few other roster notes:

Leah Smith is not on the Budapest roster. She was originally listed as active in Lewisville, but did not end up competing.

is not on the Budapest roster. She was originally listed as active in Lewisville, but did not end up competing. Brazil’s Jhennifer Conceicao has been added to the roster. She’s a pretty good sprint breaststroker who won World University Games in the 50 over the summer. She probably improves Baker’s 50 breast spot from Lewisville, and allows LA to take Andison out of the 100 and 200 breast to focus on IMs.

has been added to the roster. She’s a pretty good sprint breaststroker who won World University Games in the 50 over the summer. She probably improves Baker’s 50 breast spot from Lewisville, and allows LA to take Andison out of the 100 and 200 breast to focus on IMs. This is a bare-bones roster with only 12 men and 12 women – that’s going to mean a lot of doubles and the majority of the team swimming on relays in Budapest.

Here’s LA’s full roster for Budapest: