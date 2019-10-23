Adam Peaty, James Guy, Mireia Belmonte Return for London Roar in Budapest

The reinforcements are arriving for the London Roar for week 2 of the International Swimming League – not that they really needed any. After beating the LA Current by 27.5 points in Lewisville last weekend, the Roar will head into week 2 even stronger. With the Current roster getting weakened for the team’s 2nd meet due to some key absences, like Kathleen Baker, week 2 could turn into a runaway for the Roar.

Joining the team will be British swimmers Adam Peaty and James Guy and Spain’s Mireia Belmonte. Peaty’s coach Melanie Marshall and Belmonte’s coach Fred Vergnoux will also join the team’s staff for week 2.

Peaty missed last week while with Marshall and another group on a training camp in the United States. Guy, meanwhile, didn’t attend the British training camps that kept most of their swimmers out last week, but instead was in Manchester racing at a local meet, which was also in short course meters.

As for Belmonte, no official word was given as to why she missed the Lewisville meet, though she did pull out of a FINA World Cup meet a week earlier with stomach issues. Belmonte has battled ongoing health problems over the last couple of years that has limited her success at meets like the World Championships, but her versatility, especially across events like the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 400 free, that are fairly thin internationally, will still play a big role for the Roar.

To make room on the roster, Holly Hibbott and Matthew Wilson won’t race in Budapest. Wilson won the 200 breast, was 5th in the 100 breast, 4th in the 50 breast, and 4th in the 200 IM, scoring him 23 individual points at the meet. Hibbott finished 4th in the 200 free and won the 400 free, giving her 14 individual points in the meet. Both were part of a surprising group of Australians that well outperformed expectations for the Roar in their week 1 win.

Even as great as Peaty is, to match Wilson’s multitude of contributions he’ll probably have to swim the 200 breaststroke in addition to his preferred 50 and 100 meter distances. He’s not as good in short course as he is in long course, so he is beatable in both of those events, though he’ll be the favorite due to his starpower.

Belmonte and Peaty have been named the team’s co-captains for the meet.

London Roar Roster – ISL Budapest